fbpx

Type to search

Uncategorized

Biden: Foxconn, Trump’s US Factory ‘Was Just a Con’ – ABC

May 13, 2024

The president took aim at his predecessor Donald Trump for the failed Foxconn project as he visited what is now Microsoft’s new site in Wisconsin


President Biden issued an executive order barring some new US investments in China in sensitive tech areas this week.
President Joe Biden hit out at his predecessor Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

 

President Joe Biden has claimed that Taiwanese giant Foxconn’s plans for an electronics production hub in the US, which secured billions in tax credits and promised thousands of jobs, was “a con”, ABC News reported.

Biden hit out as he announced a $3.3 billion investment from Microsoft to build a new artificial intelligence facility on the same site where, in 2018, then President Trump broke ground using a golden shovel on what was supposed to be a signature project under his administration, the story went on.

“They dug a hole with those golden shovels, and then they fell into it,” the president said. “Foxconn turned out to be just … a con.”

Read the full story: ABC News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Foxconn Warns on AI Chip Shortage But Predicts ‘Better’ 2024

Foxconn to Ramp Up India Operations With $1.5bn Pledge

Officials Target Foxconn China Sites for Tax, Land Use Probe

Foxconn Banking on Apple Lift After August Sales Drop

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China's ICBC to Sell $4bn of Total-Loss-Absorbing-Capacity Bonds
China's ICBC to Sell $4bn of Total-Loss-Absorbing-Capacity Bonds
Nikkei Dips On Earnings Caution, Hang Seng Gains on Policy Bets
Nikkei Dips On Earnings Caution, Hang Seng Gains on Policy Bets
ANZ Bank Facing Probe over Issuance of Treasury Bonds
ANZ Bank Facing Probe over Issuance of Treasury Bonds
Shein Looking to File For IPO in London as US Plans in Limbo
Shein Looking to File For IPO in London as US Plans in Limbo
logo

Uncategorized

Intel Set to Unveil Reduced-Performance AI Chips for China
Intel Set to Unveil Reduced-Performance AI Chips for China
Sean O'Meara 16 Apr 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com