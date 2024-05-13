Biden: Foxconn, Trump’s US Factory ‘Was Just a Con’ – ABC

The president took aim at his predecessor Donald Trump for the failed Foxconn project as he visited what is now Microsoft’s new site in Wisconsin

President Joe Biden has claimed that Taiwanese giant Foxconn’s plans for an electronics production hub in the US, which secured billions in tax credits and promised thousands of jobs, was “a con”, ABC News reported.

Biden hit out as he announced a $3.3 billion investment from Microsoft to build a new artificial intelligence facility on the same site where, in 2018, then President Trump broke ground using a golden shovel on what was supposed to be a signature project under his administration, the story went on.

“They dug a hole with those golden shovels, and then they fell into it,” the president said. “Foxconn turned out to be just … a con.”

Read the full story: ABC News

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Foxconn Warns on AI Chip Shortage But Predicts ‘Better’ 2024

Foxconn to Ramp Up India Operations With $1.5bn Pledge

Officials Target Foxconn China Sites for Tax, Land Use Probe

Foxconn Banking on Apple Lift After August Sales Drop