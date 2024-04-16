fbpx

Intel Set to Unveil Reduced-Performance AI Chips for China

April 16, 2024

The news comes after the US outfit came under fire at the weekend after it emerged Huawei’s new high-end laptop was powered by Intel AI chips


The bosses of top US chipmakers plan to visit Washington next week to discuss the Biden administrations plan to extend curbs on advanced chips to China.
The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a screen. Photo: Reuters

 

US tech giant Intel has produced two AI chips with reduced capabilities for the Chinese market, in a bid to comply with Washington’s export controls and sanctions.

The two chips, the HL-328 and HL-388, are due for launch in June and September, respectively, according to a white paper on the company’s website, dated April 12.

 

Also on AF: US Reviewing Trade Sanctions to Tackle China Supply Chain Threats

 

Tech outlet The Register first reported the plans from the white paper. Rival Nvidia also has plans for three China-specific chips after the United States late last year tightened a rule capping the capabilities of AI chips that can be shipped to China.

Intel’s China-specific AI chips are based on the company’s latest Gaudi 3 product line, which was unveiled on April 9, with similar hardware features including on-chip memory, high-bandwidth memory, and interface standards.

However, to comply with the export control regulations, the performance of the chips will be significantly reduced.

One of Nvidia’s China-specific chips, the H20, is set to be delivered in small batches in the first quarter of 2024, with larger quantities expected from the second quarter, Reuters reported in January.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

US Lawmakers’ Fury Over Huawei’s Intel AI Chip-Powered Laptop

China Bans Government Computers From Using Intel, AMD Chips: FT

Intel Can Keep Selling Chips to Huawei Despite AMD Protests

Intel Cancels Vietnam Chip Operations Expansion Plan

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

