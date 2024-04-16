Intel Set to Unveil Reduced-Performance AI Chips for China

US tech giant Intel has produced two AI chips with reduced capabilities for the Chinese market, in a bid to comply with Washington’s export controls and sanctions.
The two chips, the HL-328 and HL-388, are due for launch in June and September, respectively, according to a white paper on the company’s website, dated April 12.
Tech outlet The Register first reported the plans from the white paper. Rival Nvidia also has plans for three China-specific chips after the United States late last year tightened a rule capping the capabilities of AI chips that can be shipped to China.
Intel’s China-specific AI chips are based on the company’s latest Gaudi 3 product line, which was unveiled on April 9, with similar hardware features including on-chip memory, high-bandwidth memory, and interface standards.
However, to comply with the export control regulations, the performance of the chips will be significantly reduced.
One of Nvidia’s China-specific chips, the H20, is set to be delivered in small batches in the first quarter of 2024, with larger quantities expected from the second quarter, Reuters reported in January.
- Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara
