fbpx

Type to search

Covid

China Study Says mRNA Vaccines Could Save 1m Lives – SCMP

December 27, 2022

A new study says Covid deaths in China “could be cut to less than 200,000” if Chinese authorities boost vaccination rates of elderly people with mRNA vaccines and other measures


"the number of deaths could be cut to less than 200,000 if Chinese authorities implemented public health measures to help slow the spread of Covid-19" by increasing vaccination rates of elderly people with mRNA vaccines and ensuring adequate supplies of medicines such as Paxlovid
Medical staff stretcher a patient into a fever clinic at Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing on December 13, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a Reuters TV video.

 

A new study by researchers at the University of Macau and Harvard Medical School warns that as many as 1.5 million people could die from Covid-19 in China over the next six months following the recent move to ditch its ‘zero-Covid’ restrictions, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, which said “the number of deaths could be cut to less than 200,000 if Chinese authorities implemented public health measures to help slow the spread of Covid-19” and increased vaccination rates of elderly people with mRNA vaccines while ensuring adequate supplies of medicines such as Paxlovid, all of which have to date been made in the West.

The researchers wanted to evaluate a “flatten the curve” strategy – a range of milder, non-pharmaceutical mitigation moves that could reduce infection rates – to avoid a spike in new cases so the country’s healthcare system is not overwhelmed, it said, and if 90% of the population received three doses of mRNA vaccines and 75% of those who get Covid were prescribed Paxlovid – an antiviral treatment for vulnerable patients that reduces the chances of severe symptoms – the projected number of deaths was 190,000, the researchers said.

Read the full report: SCMP.

 

ALSO SEE:

China Industrial Profits Drop Further, But Growth Seen in 2023

 

Beijing, Shanghai Resume ‘Normal Routine’ Amid Raging Covid

 

China’s Covid Crisis Seen Lasting For Two Months

 

250 Million Chinese Caught Covid in 20 Days, Say Officials – FT

 

Macau Drops Covid Test Demand For International Arrivals

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Tokyo Says Visitors From China Must do Covid Tests - Japan Times
Tokyo Says Visitors From China Must do Covid Tests - Japan Times
China Industrial Profits Drop Further, But Growth Seen in 2023
China Industrial Profits Drop Further, But Growth Seen in 2023
Asian Stocks Rise as China Says Quarantine Rule Will End
Asian Stocks Rise as China Says Quarantine Rule Will End
Japan's Inpex in 20-Year LNG Deal with US' Venture Global
Japan's Inpex in 20-Year LNG Deal with US' Venture Global
logo

Covid

Beijing, Shanghai Resume ‘Normal Routine’ Amid Raging Covid
Beijing, Shanghai Resume ‘Normal Routine’ Amid Raging Covid
Vishakha Saxena 26 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com