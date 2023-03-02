China Tech Fighting Over AI Talent in ChatGPT Chase – SCMP

China’s tech firms are desperately trying to recruit Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) experts from abroad in a bid to create their own chatbots following the stunning success of ChatGPT, according to industry insiders and recruitment agencies, the South China Morning Post reports.
ChatGPT, which can generate human-like responses to complex questions, has shaken the very foundations of the tech world since its launch in late November, the report went on, sparking a recruitment frenzy as rivals rush to introduce their own versions.
Full story – The SCMP
- By Sean O’Meara
