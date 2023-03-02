China Tech Fighting Over AI Talent in ChatGPT Chase – SCMP

Chinese tech companies building their own versions of ChatGPT are trying to recruit artificial intelligence researchers from abroad

China’s tech firms are desperately trying to recruit Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) experts from abroad in a bid to create their own chatbots following the stunning success of ChatGPT, according to industry insiders and recruitment agencies, the South China Morning Post reports.

ChatGPT, which can generate human-like responses to complex questions, has shaken the very foundations of the tech world since its launch in late November, the report went on, sparking a recruitment frenzy as rivals rush to introduce their own versions.

Full story – The SCMP

By Sean O’Meara

