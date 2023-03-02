fbpx

China Tech Fighting Over AI Talent in ChatGPT Chase – SCMP

March 2, 2023

Chinese tech companies building their own versions of ChatGPT are trying to recruit artificial intelligence researchers from abroad


OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration
Alibaba and Tencent confirmed they were working towards creating AI-centred tools to rival ChatGPT. Photo: Reuters.

 

China’s tech firms are desperately trying to recruit Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) experts from abroad in a bid to create their own chatbots following the stunning success of ChatGPT, according to industry insiders and recruitment agencies, the South China Morning Post reports.

ChatGPT, which can generate human-like responses to complex questions, has shaken the very foundations of the tech world since its launch in late November, the report went on, sparking a recruitment frenzy as rivals rush to introduce their own versions.

Full story – The SCMP

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China’s Tencent Assembles Team To Create ChatGPT Rival

China Wants To ‘Integrate’ ChatGPT-Like Tech in its Economy

Alibaba, Tencent Race to Build ChatGPT Rivals – Nikkei

Baidu Finishing Tests in March for ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot’

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
