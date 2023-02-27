fbpx

AI

China’s Tencent Assembles Team To Create ChatGPT Rival

February 27, 2023

Competitors Alibaba and Baidu are also working on products similar to the viral chatbot, which so far remains inaccessible in China


Tencent logo displayed at a conference
The AI chatbot, to be called "HunyuanAide", will incorporate Tencent's AI training model named "Hunyuan. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese internet giant Tencent has set up a development team to work on a ChatGPT-like chatbot, two people familiar with the matter said.

The product, to be called “HunyuanAide”, will incorporate Tencent’s AI training model named “Hunyuan”, said the people who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Asked for comment, Tencent reiterated a February 9 statement that it is conducting research on ChatGPT-tool technology.

 

Also on AF: Baidu Says Ernie Bot Will ‘Revolutionise’ its Search Engine

 

Rivals Alibaba and Baidu are also working on products similar to the viral chatbot. Baidu, which has invested heavily in artificial intelligence in recent years, is set to launch its AI chatbot Ernie Bot in March.

Local media outlet 36kr first reported about the “HunyuanAide” project on Monday.

Technology firms and investors have been closely watching China’s response to ChatGPT. The country’s regulators have asked domestic tech firms to not provide ChatGPT services over fears its will spread “US misinformation.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has also kept the app off-limits to users in China. The app is, however, attracting huge interest in the country.

Officials from China’s Ministry of Technology also praised the technology last week and pledged to ‘integrate’ similar tech within the country’s society and economy.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

China Wants To ‘Integrate’ ChatGPT-Like Tech in its Economy

US Backers Like Intel, Qualcomm ‘Poured Billions’ Into China AI

China Clamps Down on Big Tech Offering ChatGPT – Nikkei

Indian Billionaire Adani Says He’s Addicted to ChatGPT – CNN

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

AI

Biden Seen Banning Some US Investment in China
Biden Seen Banning Some US Investment in China
Jim Pollard 11 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

