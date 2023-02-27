China’s Tencent Assembles Team To Create ChatGPT Rival

Competitors Alibaba and Baidu are also working on products similar to the viral chatbot, which so far remains inaccessible in China

Chinese internet giant Tencent has set up a development team to work on a ChatGPT-like chatbot, two people familiar with the matter said.

The product, to be called “HunyuanAide”, will incorporate Tencent’s AI training model named “Hunyuan”, said the people who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Asked for comment, Tencent reiterated a February 9 statement that it is conducting research on ChatGPT-tool technology.

Also on AF: Baidu Says Ernie Bot Will ‘Revolutionise’ its Search Engine

Rivals Alibaba and Baidu are also working on products similar to the viral chatbot. Baidu, which has invested heavily in artificial intelligence in recent years, is set to launch its AI chatbot Ernie Bot in March.

Local media outlet 36kr first reported about the “HunyuanAide” project on Monday.

Technology firms and investors have been closely watching China’s response to ChatGPT. The country’s regulators have asked domestic tech firms to not provide ChatGPT services over fears its will spread “US misinformation.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has also kept the app off-limits to users in China. The app is, however, attracting huge interest in the country.

Officials from China’s Ministry of Technology also praised the technology last week and pledged to ‘integrate’ similar tech within the country’s society and economy.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

