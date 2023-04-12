fbpx

Type to search

China

China to Push Coal Back-Up Plan Ahead of Summer Energy Peak

April 12, 2023

Beijing has doubled down on proposals for more coal mines to head off the threat of power blackouts across the country


China's energy consumption spikes in the summer due to household demand for air conditioning.

 

China plans to speed up the approval of new coal mines and fast-track the construction of already approved mines to back up its energy supplies ahead of the usual summer demand spikes, Liang Changxin, an official from the National Energy Administration (NEA), said on Wednesday.

Peak energy demand is expected to exceed 1.36 billion kilowatts this summer, representing a “significant increase on last year”, Liang added.

Some provinces could face power cuts this summer as a result, the NEA official warned.

 

Also on AF: China Preparing for War, Taiwan Foreign Minister Tells CNN

 

China’s energy consumption typically spikes in the summer months due to household demand for air conditioning.

This, combined with a related slump in power from hydro sources due to low rainfall, led to a wave of blackouts across southwest China last year.

Officials have repeatedly stressed the role of coal as a “ballast stone” in the energy mix, even as the country attempts to transition toward a greener, renewables-led power system.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Coal Mining in Indonesia Driving Forest Loss – China Dialogue

China Faces Huge Transition from Coal to Clean Energy – SCMP

China Coal Imports Rise 24%, Oil Imports Near 4-Year Low

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Greed, Inefficiencies Fuel China’s Costly New Coal Power Plants
Greed, Inefficiencies Fuel China’s Costly New Coal Power Plants
China Reaffirms Green Energy Promises as Coal Stocks Soar
China Reaffirms Green Energy Promises as Coal Stocks Soar
China Ramps up Approval of New Coal Plants – Greenpeace
China Ramps up Approval of New Coal Plants – Greenpeace
China-Australia Coal Import Thaw Could Freeze Out Europe
China-Australia Coal Import Thaw Could Freeze Out Europe
logo

China

China, HK Firms Sending a Flood of US Chips to Russia – Nikkei
China, HK Firms Sending a Flood of US Chips to Russia – Nikkei
Jim Pollard 12 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com