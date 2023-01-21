fbpx

Coal Mining in Indonesia Driving Forest Loss – China Dialogue

January 21, 2023

Indonesia lost more forest to mining over the past two decades than any other country in the tropics and coal mining in East Kalimantan (on Borneo Island) was the main problem, study finds


The US and Japan are leading a $20bn plan to speed up Indonesia's transition from coal power to clean energy.
Coal barges are seen queuing to be pulled along the Mahakam River in Samarinda in East Kalimantan province. Jakarta is getting help from Western states to speed up its shift to clean energy. Photo: Reuters.

 

Indonesia lost more forest to mining over the past two decades than any other country in the tropics and coal mining in East Kalimantan (on Borneo Island) was the main problem, according to a study by researchers from Vienna University of Economics and Business, which assessed data from 26 countries and said 1,901 square kilometres of tree cover was lost – more than half of all forest loss by mining, according to a report by the China Dialogue news site.

Environmentalists have voiced concern because the government of Joko Widodo extended coal permits for a further 10 years to some of the country’s biggest coal producers in April 2020, which led to lead to a 135% increase in coal exports from Kalimantan in 2021, the report said, adding that construction of the new national capital in Kalimantan could also cause large-scale land clearing.

Read the full report: China Dialogue.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

