China to Rush Out Covid Booster for Vulnerable Citizens – G/Times

China is likely to roll out a fourth shot – or second Covid booster – this week for elderly citizens aged 60 and above, plus high-risk groups with serious underlying disease or hypo-immunity, according to a report by the Global Times.

Elderly and vulnerable people will be able to get the fourth shot provided it is at least six months since they got a third one, the report said, citing a source from the disease control and prevention system.

People who had two CanSinoBIO vaccines are also eligible for the company’s inhaled recombinant vaccine as a second booster shot, the source said.

Meanwhile, Chinese citizens have been rushing from the mainland to Macao to get access to BioNTech’s messenger RNA-based Covid-19 vaccines – which are seen as more effective than China’s Sinopec and Sinopharm – as infections surge after Beijing eased its pandemic controls last week, according to a report by CaixinGlobal.

A tourist from the mainland who went to the hospital at Macao University of Science and Technology on Saturday to receive the BioNTech mRNA vaccine, known as Comirnaty, was quoted as saying “more than 100 mainland tourists got the shot the same day, and many of them flew to Macao just for that purpose”, the report said.

