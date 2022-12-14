China Reassures Citizens on its Dramatic U-Turn, as Covid Spreads

The World Health Organisation has warned China faces “tough” times now it has abandoned mass testing and quarantine rules, but Beijing is seeking to reassure citizens, urging them not to worry

International health authorities are closely watching the situation in China now that Beijing has discarded its strict zero-Covid policy, amid concern hospitals could be hit with a flood of patients as the coronavirus spreads.

China announced major changes last week to testing and quarantine rules after widespread protests against mass lockdowns, which had negative economic impacts and took a toll on citizens’ mental well-being.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the country faces “very tough” times. And with state media reporting the arrival of seriously ill patients at hospitals in Beijing, there are fears of a wave of infections now the spread of the virus is no longer closely monitored.

China has staged a dramatic U-turn – from waging a war on the pandemic to re-educating citizens on the harmlessness of the Omicron variant and pushing the idea of self-care.

This is a stark change which has surprised some people, but the public health message is: Do not worry.

The country’s massive propaganda machine has been assuring people through news reports, public advisories and media briefings that most will have mild or no symptoms if they are infected and can self-isolate at home.

“Be the first person responsible for the epidemic”, it has said, which is emerging as China’s new public health slogan.

In Shanghai, which endured a two-month lockdown earlier this year, many residents could be seen out shopping or gathering with friends at restaurants and soaking up the Christmas spirit at crowded fairs.

But in Beijing, where infections have surged in the past week, the local emergency hotline has been overwhelmed by over 30,000 calls per day, prompting officials to remind those with mild or no symptoms to refrain from using the special line meant for emergency medical assistance.

‘Omicron is Weaker’

The suddenness of the policy shift has not yet been explained to the public, except that Omicron has weakened. Officials have also not said why they did not start preparing the population earlier, such as ramping up vaccinations among the elderly. Omicron was first detected in China in late 2021.

Elation about the policy change has faded amid mounting signs that China may pay a price for shielding a population that lacks “herd immunity” and has low vaccination rates among the elderly.

It also lacks mRNA vaccines produced by Western firms such as Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna that have helped citizens in other countries to counter the coronavirus.

“It’s always very difficult for any country coming out of a situation where you’ve had very, very tight controls,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, adding that China faced a “very tough and difficult time.”

The WHO typically refrains from commenting on individual countries’ policies, although agency director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did say in May that China’s previous Covid regime was not sustainable.

“The tone now will be how China is not going to see mass deaths, there will be few severe cases, and how the country managed to deal with a surge of cases without incurring lots of deaths – I think that will be the main narrative in the coming months,” said Yanzhong Huang, a global health specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a US think tank.

Covid Cases Drop as Cases Soar

Official Covid case counts in China have been trending lower in recent weeks, but that has coincided with a drop in testing and is increasingly at odds with the situation on the ground, analysts say.

There were 50 severe and critical cases in hospitals in Beijing, most of whom have underlying health conditions, state news agency Xinhua reported late Tuesday. Such numbers are small considering China’s 1.4 billion population, but there are growing fears that hospitals could soon be flooded with cases.

Amid the uncertainty, Chinese leaders have reportedly delayed a key economic policy meeting, which had been set to map out much-needed stimulus for the world’s second largest economy.

A report on Tuesday night, citing people familiar with the matter, said the meeting had been delayed and there was no timetable for rescheduling.

Policy insiders and business analysts said the leadership was expected to map out further stimulus steps and discuss growth targets in the annual three-day session.

Economists estimate that China’s growth has slowed to around 3% this year, far below the official target of around 5.5%, marking one of the worst performances in almost half a century.

The International Monetary Fund warned in November of a possible downgrade to China’s GDP. It’s chief Kristalina Georgieva said that was now “very likely” after a recent Covid-19 surge, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday.

Long Queues

In the three years since the pandemic erupted in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, China’s has reported just 5,235 COVID-related deaths – a tiny fraction of its population, and extremely low by global standards.

Its last fatalities were reported on December 3, before the country started the loosening of curbs.

China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday said it would stop reporting new asymptomatic Covid infections as many no longer participate in testing, making it hard to accurately tally the total count.

The NHC also said it would roll out the second Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for high-risk groups and elderly people over 60 years old.

Long queues outside fever clinics, buildings attached to hospitals that screen for infectious diseases in mainland China, have been a common sight in Beijing and other cities in recent days.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who oversees China’s Covid efforts, called for more fever clinics to be set up and better protection for vulnerable people during an inspection of Beijing’s healthcare facilities, Xinhua reported.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

