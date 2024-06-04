China Turns on World’s Biggest Solar Farm in Western Desert

The 5-gigawatt (GW), 200,000-acre solar farm in Xinjiang came online on Monday, the Power Construction Corp of China said

A Chinese power utility said on Monday it has connected the world’s biggest solar plant, in a desert area in northwestern Xinjiang, to the grid.

The 5-gigawatt (GW), 200,000-acre solar farm, outside the provincial capital Urumqi, came online on Monday, a notice on the state asset regulator’s website said, citing the Power Construction Corp of China.

The facility will generate about 6.09 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity each year. That would be enough to power the country of Papua New Guinea for a year.

The two largest operational solar facilities previously were also in western China – Longyuan Power Group’s Ningxia Tenggeli desert solar project and China Lüfa Qinghai New Energy’s Golmud Wutumeiren solar complex, both with a capacity of 3GW, according to the Global Energy Monitor’s solar power tracker.

Sparsely populated Xinjiang, rich in solar and wind resources, has become a hub for massive renewable energy bases that send much of their power across long distances to China’s densely populated eastern seaboard.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE:

China’s Solar Sector Seen Facing Years of Oversupply, Low Prices

EU Can’t Close Borders to Chinese Solar, Energy Chief Says

China’s Cheap Solar Panels Killing Europe’s Solar Manufacturers

China Wind, Solar Capacity Set to Outstrip Coal For First Time

China Solar Panel Costs Plunge in 2023, 60% Cheaper Than US