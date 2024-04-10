fbpx

China Solar Firms Paying Price of Global Dominance – FT

April 10, 2024

Even China’s vast domestic market can’t soak up the excess capacity of its solar power industry


China's Trina Solar is looking at a third factory in Vietnam, sources say.
A worker inspects solar panels at a farm in Dunhuang, 950km northwest of Lanzhou in Gansu province in this Reuters file photo from Sept 2013. Photo: Reuters

 

China is beginning to see a downside to its dominance of the global solar power industry with excess capacity leading to shrinking margins and slumping stock values, the Financial Times reported.

Chinese solar-panel makers now account for 80% of global production capacity but the cost of that victory is now looking too high, the report went on, with its solar firms able to build over 860 gigawatts of solar modules annually.

Solar cell manufacturers like Longi Green Energy Technology, JA Solar Technology and Trina Solar have seen their stocks fall more than 50% in the past year and the sector’s operating margins have halved over the past four years.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China’s Solar Sector Seen Facing Years of Oversupply, Low Prices

EU Can’t Close Borders to Chinese Solar, Energy Chief Says

China’s Cheap Solar Panels Killing Europe’s Solar Manufacturers

China Wind, Solar Capacity Set to Outstrip Coal For First Time

China Solar Panel Costs Plunge in 2023, 60% Cheaper Than US

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

US-China Need 'Tough' Conversations, Yellen Tells Li Qiang
Yellen: China's Green Energy Push a Threat to Global Jobs – AP
Xinjiang Exports to Europe Jumped Over 200% This Year - SCMP
Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs 'Hurting EU Businesses in China'
