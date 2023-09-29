China Wants to be World’s Dominant Power: Blinken – AFP

Asked about China’s intentions at an event in Washington on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “I think that what it seeks is to be the dominant power in the world – militarily, economically, diplomatically. That’s what [President] Xi Jinping is seeking,” according to a report by AFP, and a State Department transcript of his talk with The Atlantic magazine’s Jeffrey Goldberg.
Blinken said that China’s desire to surpass the United States was “not a surprise”, adding “there’s an extraordinary history in China. I think if you look and listen to Chinese leaders, they are seeking to recover what they believe is their rightful place in the world.”
Read the full report: AFP or the State Department transcript.
And if you thought Blinken was a boring old bugger, check out what he did on Thursday night.
ALSO SEE:
Beijing-Washington ‘Setting the Stage’ for Xi Jinping US Visit
US Accuses China of Moves to Manipulate Global Media Coverage
China Evergrande Chairman ‘Suspected of Crimes’, Company Says