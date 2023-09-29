fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China Wants to be World’s Dominant Power: Blinken – AFP

September 29, 2023

China wants to surpass the United States and recover what they believe is their rightful place in the world, the US Secretary of State said .. hours before he picked up a guitar and played an old blues song


US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in June 2023. Photo: Reuters.

 

Asked about China’s intentions at an event in Washington on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “I think that what it seeks is to be the dominant power in the world – militarily, economically, diplomatically. That’s what [President] Xi Jinping is seeking,” according to a report by AFP, and a State Department transcript of his talk with The Atlantic magazine’s Jeffrey Goldberg.

Blinken said that China’s desire to surpass the United States was “not a surprise”, adding “there’s an extraordinary history in China. I think if you look and listen to Chinese leaders, they are seeking to recover what they believe is their rightful place in the world.”

Read the full report: AFP or the State Department transcript.

 

And if you thought Blinken was a boring old bugger, check out what he did on Thursday night.

 

 

