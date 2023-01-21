fbpx

China’s AI Programme is a Worry: FBI Chief – Independent

January 21, 2023

China’s artificial intelligence programme has no legal constraints and could be used for many illegal purposes, FBI chief Christopher Wray said at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week


FBI chief Christopher Wray has voiced deep concern about China’s artificial intelligence research, warning in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum at Davos that the country’s programme is “not constrained by the rule of law”, according to a report by The Independent, adding that he was worried “Beijing could use advancements in AI to carry out more hacking operations, intellectual property theft, and repression of dissidents in China if left unchecked”.

Wray’s remarks follow a report by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) in September which warned that the US may lose out to China in global tech rivalry if it does not act on three fronts – microelectronics, 5G and AI, it said.

Read the full report: The Independent.

 

ALSO SEE:

TikTok App Could Control US Users’ Devices, FBI Chief Says

 

Twitter Has a Chinese Spy, Says Its Former Security Chief

 

FBI, MI5 Warn World of ‘Breathtaking’ China Economic Threat

 

UK Spy Chief’s Fears Over China’s Digital Renminbi: FT

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

logo

