China’s AI Programme is a Worry: FBI Chief – Independent

FBI chief Christopher Wray has voiced deep concern about China’s artificial intelligence research, warning in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum at Davos that the country’s programme is “not constrained by the rule of law”, according to a report by The Independent, adding that he was worried “Beijing could use advancements in AI to carry out more hacking operations, intellectual property theft, and repression of dissidents in China if left unchecked”.

Wray’s remarks follow a report by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) in September which warned that the US may lose out to China in global tech rivalry if it does not act on three fronts – microelectronics, 5G and AI, it said.

