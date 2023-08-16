fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China’s CATL Unveils Game-Changing Fast-Charging LFP Battery

August 16, 2023

The firm says it expects to begin mass production of the new battery – called Shenxing – by the end of the year


People walk past the booth of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
People walk past the booth of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China, on April 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese battery giant CATL has unveiled a super-fast-charging lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery capable of running 400 km (248 miles) on a 10-minute charge.

Mass production of the new battery – called Shenxing – is expected by the end of the year while electric vehicles equipped with them will hit the market in the first quarter of 2024, Gao Han, chief technology officer of CATL’s E-Car Business, told an online briefing on Wednesday.

“We hope through continuous efforts to improve technology and reduce costs, Shenxing will become a standard product available for every electric vehicle,” Gao said.

 

Also on AF: Evergrande Delays Creditors Meeting Amid New Restructure Plan

 

CATL has scrambled to maintain its industry leadership while facing challenges of weakening demand and pressure to cut costs from EV makers amid a price war and a slowdown in auto sales this year.

CATL, which counts Tesla as its biggest client, has been losing market share to BYD, a major automaker that powers all its EVs with its own batteries.

Automakers such as Chongqing Changan Automobile and Guangzhou Automobile Group also sourced more batteries from smaller suppliers to reduce costs.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China’s CATL Posts Record Profit Even As Slowing Demand Bites

China Scientists Claim Long-Life Battery Breakthrough – STD

CATL Says It’s Made Cold Weather EV Battery Breakthrough

India’s Tata to Build $5 Billion EV Battery Gigafactory in UK

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Evergrande Delays Creditors Meeting Amid New Restructure Plan
Evergrande Delays Creditors Meeting Amid New Restructure Plan
Trust Fund Woes and Home Price Falls Add to China's Problems
Trust Fund Woes and Home Price Falls Add to China's Problems
Loss-Making VinFast Needs Revamp to Live Up to $85bn Valuation
Loss-Making VinFast Needs Revamp to Live Up to $85bn Valuation
Hedge Funds Dump China Stocks Over Property, US Tech War Worry
Hedge Funds Dump China Stocks Over Property, US Tech War Worry
logo

Electric Vehicles

China Scientists Claim Long-Life Battery Breakthrough – STD
China Scientists Claim Long-Life Battery Breakthrough – STD
Sean O'Meara 16 Aug 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com