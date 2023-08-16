fbpx

Evergrande Delays Creditors Meeting Amid New Restructure Plan

August 16, 2023

The rearranged meeting will look at the $3.2 billion restructuring plan that was made public on Monday to reduce its debts and help it stay afloat


A Shenzhen state firm is set to complete four China Evergrande projects, the two companies said on Tuesday.
A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters.

 

Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group is to delay a meeting with creditors to allow them more time to examine a fresh restructuring plan.

The fallen real estate giant announced on Wednesday it will rearrange meetings with Hong Kong CEG class A and class C holders of debt to August 28. 

The meeting will consider the $3.2 billion restructuring plan that was unveiled on Monday to reduce debt and stay afloat.

Trading in the company’s shares, which were suspended on March 21 last year, will remain suspended until further notice, the company said.

 

Also on AF: Hedge Funds Dump China Stocks Over Property, US Tech War Worry

 

China’s property debt crisis took another downward turn on Monday after Country Garden’s onshore bonds were suspended.

The company’s shares plunged by 18% to a record low after it and its subsidiaries moved to suspend trading in 11 yuan bonds.

Markets remain jittery as the trouble in China’s largest private property developer could have a chilling effect on homebuyers and financial institutions, further dampening the prospect of a near-term recovery in the sector and the broader economy.

A core pillar of China’s economy, the real estate sector has already seen tumbling sales, tight liquidity and a series of developer defaults since late 2021, with Evergrande at the centre of the debt crisis.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Shares of China’s Country Garden Plunge as Bond Trading Halted

Hong Kong Court Will Rule on Evergrande Rescue Plan in 6 Weeks

China Evergrande Restructure Doubts After $81bn Loss Revealed

Evergrande EV Unit Shareholders Agree $3.6bn Restructure

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

