China Scientists Claim Long-Life Battery Breakthrough – STD

August 16, 2023

The researchers say they’ve developed a high-performance ultra-long-life aqueous zinc-ion battery


Workers at a lithium battery factory
Workers at a lithium battery factory in Germany. Prices of lithium have soared over the past year as demand for the EV battery material rise, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP

 

Chinese scientists have claimed they’ve made a groundbreaking battery breakthrough, developing an advanced aqueous zinc-ion battery with an enhanced cycle lifespan, SciTechDaily reported.

The findings of the research team at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences were recently published in the journal Materials Horizons. Aqueous zinc-ion batteries are seen as a low-cost and safe alternative to lithium-ion batteries with, theoretically, much higher capacity, the report went on. 

Read the full story: SciTechDaily

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

