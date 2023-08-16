China Scientists Claim Long-Life Battery Breakthrough – STD

Chinese scientists have claimed they’ve made a groundbreaking battery breakthrough, developing an advanced aqueous zinc-ion battery with an enhanced cycle lifespan, SciTechDaily reported.

The findings of the research team at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences were recently published in the journal Materials Horizons. Aqueous zinc-ion batteries are seen as a low-cost and safe alternative to lithium-ion batteries with, theoretically, much higher capacity, the report went on.

Read the full story: SciTechDaily

By Sean O’Meara

