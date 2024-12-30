fbpx

China’s Chipmaking Skills 10-15 Years Behind West: ASML CEO

December 30, 2024

China’s top chipmakers are still 10-15 years behind leading Western chipmakers because they cannot access EUV lithography machines, ASML’s new CEO has said


Employees with ASML's Twinscan NXE3400B chip lithography tool in Veldhoven. Photo: Reuters.

 

Chinese tech giants SMIC and Huawei have made significant progress in the semiconductor sector in recent years, but US sanctions means they are still 10-15 years behind leading chipmakers like Intel, TSMC and Samsung.

Those remarks were made by Christopher Fouquet, chief executive of ASML, Europe and the world’s leading chip toolmaker, according to a report by Tom’s Hardware, which cited an interview he gave with NRC in the Netherlands.

“By banning the export of EUV [extreme ultraviolet lithography machines], China will lag 10 to 15 years behind the West. That really has an effect,” he said.

China’s top chipmaker SMIC cannot match Taiwan’s TSMC even with ASML’s best Deep UltraViolet (DUV) machines, which are capable of producing 5-nanometre to 7nm chips, because it can’t get the leading EUV machines, the report said.

“However, the main concern is not that Chinese companies may develop their own EUV lithography tools some 15 years down the road, but that they might copy ASML’s mainstream DUV machines (such as Twinscan NXT:2000i) over the next several years,” it said.

Read the full report: Tom’s Hardware.

 

ALSO SEE:

Nvidia Looking Into How Its Chips Ended Up In China

Congress to Vote on New Curbs on US Investment in China

Nvidia Holds Talks With China Even As New US Chip Curbs Loom

Smuggling Network Selling Nvidia Chips to China’s Military

Korea Firm Smuggled 53,000 Banned US Chips to China

Nvidia Chip Prices Take a Hit in Duel With China’s Huawei

Nvidia ‘Facing $1bn Fine’ as China Opens Anti-Monopoly Probe

China’s Huawei, SMIC ‘to Ramp Production’ of Newest AI Chip

US Cuts China Chip Firm From ‘Military Ties’ List After Lawsuit

US Chips ‘Not Safe’ to Buy, Chinese Industry Bodies Claim

Huawei, SMIC Set to Defy US Sanctions With 5nm Chips: FT

US May Sanction China’s DRAM Chip Giants Next, Analyst Warns

Huawei’s China-Made 7nm Chip ‘Years Behind US’, Raimondo Says

China Threatens to Cut Off ASML Over New US Chip Curbs

 

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

