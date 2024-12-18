fbpx

US Cuts China Chip Firm From ‘Military Ties’ List After Lawsuit

December 18, 2024

People visit a booth of the Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC) at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China, on March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters

 

The US Defense Department on Tuesday removed one of China’s leading chip equipment makers from a list of Chinese companies the Pentagon said were allegedly working with Beijing’s military.

The company — Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC) — had filed a federal lawsuit in August against the US Defense Department over its inclusion in Washington’s “Entities Identified as Chinese Military Companies Operating in the United States” list in February.

AMEC’s shares jumped 4.35% after its removal from the list.

 

Also on AF: US ‘Looking to Ban Sales of China’s TP-Link Routers’

 

While being placed on the list doesn’t involve immediate bans, it can be a blow to designated companies’ reputations and represents a warning to US entities and companies about the risks of conducting business with them.

The company, which sought a court order to remove the designation, said it has never been involved in military activities and strictly complies with all laws and regulations.

The US Defense Department also removed IDG Capital, one of China’s largest venture capital and private equity firms from the list, which was scheduled for publication on Wednesday.

IDG Capital, which was also added to the list in February, did not sue but has previously said it has no association with the Chinese military and does not belong on that list.

The list includes entities that have been targeted by US trade sanctions in recent years, including Huawei Technologies and state-owned aerospace and defence manufacturing conglomerate Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

US Chips ‘Not Safe’ to Buy, Chinese Industry Bodies Claim

China Hits Back at US Bans, Halts Export of Key Chip Materials

Huawei Breaks Away From US Tech With New Mate 70 Smartphone

China’s Huawei, SMIC ‘to Ramp Production’ of Newest AI Chip

US May Sanction China’s DRAM Chip Giants Next, Analyst Warns

US Pressing Korean Chipmakers For More China Chip Curbs

Threat of More Chip Curbs Spurs Warnings on China Innovation

Huawei’s China-Made 7nm Chip ‘Years Behind US’, Raimondo Says

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

