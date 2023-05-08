China’s Forex Reserves Swell to $3.2 Trillion on Dollar Slide

The country, which already boasts the world’s biggest foreign currency reserves, saw its coffers boosted by $21 billion in April

China’s foreign exchange reserves swelled last month, according to official data, as the dollar fell against most major currencies.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves – already the world’s largest – rose $21 billion to $3.205 trillion last month, compared with $3.192 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.184 trillion in March.

The yuan fell 0.63% against the dollar in April, while the dollar last month fell 0.94% against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 66.76 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of April, rising from 66.50 million ounces at end-March.

The value of China’s gold reserves rose to $132.35 billion at the end of April from $131.65 billion at the end-March.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

