fbpx

Type to search

Forex

China’s Forex Reserves Swell to $3.2 Trillion on Dollar Slide

May 8, 2023

The country, which already boasts the world’s biggest foreign currency reserves, saw its coffers boosted by $21 billion in April


Yuan dollar
The yuan slipped against the dollar in April, while the greenback last month dropped against a basket of other major currencies.

 

China’s foreign exchange reserves swelled last month, according to official data, as the dollar fell against most major currencies.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves – already the world’s largest – rose $21 billion to $3.205 trillion last month, compared with $3.192 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.184 trillion in March.

 

Also on AF: China’s Secret Spacecraft Returns to Earth After 9 Months

 

The yuan fell 0.63% against the dollar in April, while the dollar last month fell 0.94% against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 66.76 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of April, rising from 66.50 million ounces at end-March.

The value of China’s gold reserves rose to $132.35 billion at the end of April from $131.65 billion at the end-March.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China’s Moves to Boost Use of The Yuan Starting to Pay Off

India, Russia Halt Rupee Trade Talks, Moscow Prefers Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade in Yuan in Latest Hit to Dollar

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Hang Seng Rallies, Nikkei Dips on China Recovery, Weaker Yen
Hang Seng Rallies, Nikkei Dips on China Recovery, Weaker Yen
China's Secret Spacecraft Returns to Earth After 9 Months
China's Secret Spacecraft Returns to Earth After 9 Months
EU Plans Sanctions on 7 Chinese Firms Aiding Russia’s War - FT
EU Plans Sanctions on 7 Chinese Firms Aiding Russia’s War - FT
TikTok Staff Spied on UK Journo Through Her Cat's Account - BBC
TikTok Staff Spied on UK Journo Through Her Cat's Account - BBC
logo

Forex

India, Russia Halt Rupee Trade Talks, Moscow Prefers Yuan
India, Russia Halt Rupee Trade Talks, Moscow Prefers Yuan
Sean O'Meara 04 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com