China’s Fukushima Fury ‘Fuelled by Disinformation’ – BBC

UK data analysis company Logically claims the Chinese government and state media have orchestrated a news campaign against Japan

Data analysts claim China’s anger at Japan over its release of treated waste water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea is based on an orchestrated misinformation campaign, the BBC reported.

Scientists largely agree that the impact of the release will be negligible but China has, nevertheless, strongly protested and, despite being Japan’s biggest buyer of seafood, banned all aquatic imports from the country, the report went on.

But UK-based data analysis company Logically says that since January, the Chinese government and state media have been running a coordinated disinformation campaign targeting the release of the waste water, leading to mainstream news outlets in China continually questioning the science behind the nuclear waste water discharge.

Read the full story: BBC

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Japan PM Kishida’s Sushi Stunt Amid Fukushima Water Row – Yahoo

Japan to Allow Fukushima Water to Be Pumped into Sea

Fukushima Nuclear Operator Sued over Thyroid Cancer Cases

Fukushima re-invents itself as a green hydrogen leader