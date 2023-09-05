fbpx

Type to search

North Asia

China’s Fukushima Fury ‘Fuelled by Disinformation’ – BBC

September 5, 2023

UK data analysis company Logically claims the Chinese government and state media have orchestrated a news campaign against Japan


Japan expects a significant economic hit from China's seafood bans after it releases treated water from the damaged Fukushima plant on Thursday.
A member of an International Atomic Energy Association team points to the damaged reactor at Fukushima in this Reuters file image from May 2011.

 

Data analysts claim China’s anger at Japan over its release of treated waste water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea is based on an orchestrated misinformation campaign, the BBC reported.

Scientists largely agree that the impact of the release will be negligible but China has, nevertheless, strongly protested and, despite being Japan’s biggest buyer of seafood, banned all aquatic imports from the country, the report went on. 

But UK-based data analysis company Logically says that since January, the Chinese government and state media have been running a coordinated disinformation campaign targeting the release of the waste water, leading to mainstream news outlets in China continually questioning the science behind the nuclear waste water discharge.

Read the full story: BBC

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Japan PM Kishida’s Sushi Stunt Amid Fukushima Water Row – Yahoo

Japan to Allow Fukushima Water to Be Pumped into Sea

Fukushima Nuclear Operator Sued over Thyroid Cancer Cases

Fukushima re-invents itself as a green hydrogen leader

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Plans $40bn Bonanza for Chips After Huawei Breakthrough
China Plans $40bn Bonanza for Chips After Huawei Breakthrough
China Exports, Imports Seen Shrinking Slower in August: Poll
China Exports, Imports Seen Shrinking Slower in August: Poll
Chinese Loans to Russia Quadruple Since Ukraine War - FT
Chinese Loans to Russia Quadruple Since Ukraine War - FT
Hang Seng Slips on China Data, Nikkei on Seven-Day Streak
Hang Seng Slips on China Data, Nikkei on Seven-Day Streak
logo

North Asia

New Huawei Phone Spurs Fear China Got Around US Chip Curbs
New Huawei Phone Spurs Fear China Got Around US Chip Curbs
Jim Pollard 04 Sep 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com