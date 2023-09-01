Japan PM Kishida’s Sushi Stunt Amid Fukushima Water Row – Yahoo

Japanese authorities say over 60 radioactive substances have been removed from the waste water but admit it still contains tritium and carbon-14

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made a public show of eating a piece of fish caught where radioactive wastewater has been released into the ocean, in a bid to diffuse tensions with neighbour China, Yahoo reported.

Twelve years since Fukushima’s Daiichi nuclear power plant was destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami that killed 20,000, wastewater has officially begun being released into the North Pacific Ocean, the story went on. This has prompted China to ban fish caught near where the wastewater is being released, while other countries have also threatened similar action.

Read the full story: Yahoo

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Japanese PM Announces a Return to Nuclear Power

Japan to Allow Fukushima Water to Be Pumped into Sea

Fukushima Nuclear Operator Sued over Thyroid Cancer Cases

Fukushima re-invents itself as a green hydrogen leader