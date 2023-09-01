fbpx

Type to search

North Asia

Japan PM Kishida’s Sushi Stunt Amid Fukushima Water Row – Yahoo

September 1, 2023

Japanese authorities say over 60 radioactive substances have been removed from the waste water but admit it still contains tritium and carbon-14


The crippled Fukushima D nuke p-plant no3 reactor. Photo: Reuters
The crippled Fukushima D nuke p-plant no3 reactor. Photo: Reuters

 

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made a public show of eating a piece of fish caught where radioactive wastewater has been released into the ocean, in a bid to diffuse tensions with neighbour China, Yahoo reported.

Twelve years since Fukushima’s Daiichi nuclear power plant was destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami that killed 20,000, wastewater has officially begun being released into the North Pacific Ocean, the story went on. This has prompted China to ban fish caught near where the wastewater is being released, while other countries have also threatened similar action.

 

Read the full story: Yahoo

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Japanese PM Announces a Return to Nuclear Power

Japan to Allow Fukushima Water to Be Pumped into Sea

Fukushima Nuclear Operator Sued over Thyroid Cancer Cases

Fukushima re-invents itself as a green hydrogen leader

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Japan's Self-Defence Forces to Guard Nuclear Plants - Nikkei
Japan's Self-Defence Forces to Guard Nuclear Plants - Nikkei
Japan Turns Back to Nuclear Power in Historic Shift - AP
Japan Turns Back to Nuclear Power in Historic Shift - AP
West Risks Accidental Nuclear War With China, UK Says
West Risks Accidental Nuclear War With China, UK Says
Nuclear Mini-Reactors Might Make More Waste - New Scientist
Nuclear Mini-Reactors Might Make More Waste - New Scientist
logo

North Asia

Hong Kong, Shenzhen Bracing as Super Typhoon Saola Nears
Hong Kong, Shenzhen Bracing as Super Typhoon Saola Nears
Jim Pollard 01 Sep 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com