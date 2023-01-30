fbpx

China’s JD.com to End Services in Thailand, Indonesia

January 30, 2023

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com will discontinue all services in Thailand and Indonesia in March, but it has yet to give a reason why


JD.com is shutting its operations in Thailand and Indonesia, according to notices on the two countries' websites.
A JD.com sign is seen at CES Asia show in Shanghai in this Reuters file photo from 2016.

 

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com will end all services in Thailand and Indonesia in March, according to statements on Monday on each country’s website.

A notice on the JD.com website in Thailand says it will stop taking orders on February 15 and end its services there on March 3.

Meanwhile, its outlet in Indonesia will cease operations at end of March, its websites said. Both units will stop taking orders on February 15.

A spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.

The company did not provide a reason for the closures.

In Indonesia, the firm started its e-commerce operation under the name JD.ID in 2015, while in Thailand it was formed in 2017 as a joint venture between China’s JD.com and Thailand’s largest retailer Central Group.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

US Edges Closer to Nationwide Ban of China's TikTok - Gizmodo
Nissan, Renault Announce Major Rejig of Car Alliance
Adani Group's Market Crash Hits $65 Billion Despite Rebuttal
China's 2022 Smartphone Sales Plunge to Lowest in a Decade
