China’s JD.com to End Services in Thailand, Indonesia

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com will end all services in Thailand and Indonesia in March, according to statements on Monday on each country’s website.

A notice on the JD.com website in Thailand says it will stop taking orders on February 15 and end its services there on March 3.

Meanwhile, its outlet in Indonesia will cease operations at end of March, its websites said. Both units will stop taking orders on February 15.

A spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.

The company did not provide a reason for the closures.

In Indonesia, the firm started its e-commerce operation under the name JD.ID in 2015, while in Thailand it was formed in 2017 as a joint venture between China’s JD.com and Thailand’s largest retailer Central Group.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

