China’s No-2 Li Keqiang Axed From Politburo, Central Committee

China’s number two official Premier Li Keqiang was dumped on Saturday from the country’s powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

Li, 67, is seen as reformer who has fallen out with supreme leader Xi Jinping. He was one of three standing committee members who were excluded from the new Central Committee revealed on Saturday.

Li Keqiang will remain as premier for a further six more months till new government ministers are named, probably in March.

Analysts said the removal of Li showed Xi’s tight hold on power, adding that if Li had stayed on the Standing Committee it could have allowed some pushback against Xi on economic or other policies.

But others said Li had already been partially sidelined, as Xi has had control of key government strategies such as the Zero-Covid policy.