China’s Quant Funds Change Tack Amid Regulatory Crackdown

China’s computer-driven hedge funds have been forced to boost risk management and change practices to adhere to state demands for fair play

China’s ‘quant’ funds have been forced to reconfigure their operations amid a regulatory crackdown on the $260-billion sector.

The computer-driven hedge funds are boosting risk management and changing their practices to adhere to state’s demands of fair play, as regulators seek to revive retail investor confidence.

Hedge fund Leon Capital has said it will monitor liquidity risks more closely, while JoinQuant has reduced its exposure to small-capital stocks. Lingjun Investment has committed to a “bullish stance” on Chinese equities and Siyuan Quant says it will invest in hi-tech companies to “service national strategy”.

ALSO SEE: Many Chinese Carmakers Opening Factories Abroad Despite Rows

The crackdown on funds using statistical models and computer algorithms to make trading decisions follows a February market crash dubbed China’s “quant quake”, reminiscent of a machine-driven 2007 Wall Street selloff that preceded the global financial crisis.

China’s stock market plunge to five-year lows showed how statistical quant trading models can lead to market herding and stampedes. Retail investors, who account for more than 70% of trading, railed at programme traders and “flash boys” who flip shares in nanoseconds for quick profits.

Funds are now girding for the reshaping of a sector that has thrived by exploiting China’s market inefficiencies and volatility, as regulators prepare to publish further curbs, according to people familiar with regulators’ thinking.

Regulators are walking a tightrope between efficiency and fairness, as China’s increasingly deregulated market has already lured global quant giants including Man Group, Two Sigma and Winton.

Wu Qing, the new head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), has zeroed in on quant funds, an industry that had doubled in three years despite punishing losses in the broader market.

“We must pay high attention to fairness… especially in a market dominated by small investors,” Wu told a press conference on March 6, vowing to enhance regulation of quantitative investment.

In his first month at the helm, the CSRC has restricted short-selling, suspended Lingjun accounts for disrupting market order and punished another quant fund for high-frequency trading.

“Frequency, leverage, short-selling – these three words have become sort of taboo” in public discussions for hedge funds, said Alfred Zhu, marketing director of Cedar Capital, a Shanghai-based quant fund manager.