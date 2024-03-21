fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

China’s SMIC May Have Breached US Curbs With Huawei Chip

March 21, 2024

US lawmakers were already looking to cut SMIC off from US tech imports after it produced the surprisingly high-end chip for Huawei’s latest handset


The US Commerce Department has contacted dozens of suppliers to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). Photo: Reuters
The US Commerce Department contacted dozens of suppliers to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). Photo: Reuters

 

China’s top chipmaker SMIC may have broken US export regulations by making a chip to power Huawei’s smash-hit Mate 60 Pro phone, a senior Commerce Department official suggested.

When asked by Congressman Michael McCaul at a hearing on Thursday if SMIC broke US export rules to produce the chip, Alan Estevez, who oversees export policy, said “potentially, yes, we will have to assess.”

Washington has been building the pressure on SMIC’s operations, looking to cut its top chipmaking plant in China off from from US tech imports after it produced the surprisingly high-end chip for Huawei’s latest smartphone.

 

Also on AF: Hong Kong Security Law Has Global Firms Racing to Shield Secrets

 

The Commerce Department reportedly sent dozens of letters to US suppliers to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), suspending permission to sell to its most advanced plant, sources claimed.

While many companies had already stopped selling to SMIC South, as the unit is known, the letters are thought to have halted millions of dollars worth of shipments of chipmaking materials and parts from at least one supplier.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro was seen as a symbol of the China’s technological resurgence despite Washington’s ongoing efforts to cripple its capacity to produce advanced semiconductors.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

US Targets China’s Top Chip Plant Over Huawei Mate 60 Pro Coup

SMIC, Huawei Big Winners as China Ramps Up Chip Funding

China’s Top Chipmaker SMIC Predicts Modest 2024 Recovery

Probe Into US Chip Equipment Maker’s Gear Sent to China’s SMIC

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Huawei's HarmonyOS Set to Overtake Apple iOS in China – Fortune
Huawei's HarmonyOS Set to Overtake Apple iOS in China – Fortune
Intel Can Keep Selling Chips to Huawei Despite AMD Protests
Intel Can Keep Selling Chips to Huawei Despite AMD Protests
Huawei Ends Lawsuits Against Amazon With Patent Licensing Deal
Huawei Ends Lawsuits Against Amazon With Patent Licensing Deal
Apple, Tesla See China Sales Plunge as Local Rivals Catch Up
Apple, Tesla See China Sales Plunge as Local Rivals Catch Up
logo

Semiconductors

Beijing’s Push to Dump Foreign Tech on Display at China Chip Fair
Beijing’s Push to Dump Foreign Tech on Display at China Chip Fair
Vishakha Saxena 22 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com