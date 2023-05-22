fbpx

Type to search

China

China’s Supersonic Drone Spotted at Anhui Base – Defense News

May 22, 2023

One of China’s WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drones has been spotted by new hangars at Lu’an airbase in China’s Anhui province, a US military magazine says


China's supersonic drone seen at Anhui airbase, according to a US military magazine.
China unveiled its high-altitude, high-speed drone, the WZ-8, at a National Day parade in Beijing on October 1, 2019. Photo: Global Times.

 

A satellite image obtained by a US magazine appears to show one of China’s WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drones beside new hangars at Lu’an airbase in China’s Anhui province that was identified in classified US documents leaked online recently by a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard arrested by US authorities last month.

The airbase is being upgraded and has a resurfaced 3,200-metre runway and 20 bomber-sized aircraft shelters, plus the two hangars and “munitions checkout facilities”, according to the report by Defense News, which said the WZ-8 drone is usually launched at high altitude from H-6M bombers and may be used for reconnaissance missions over South Korea and Taiwan “while flying at Mach 3 at an altitude of 100,000 feet”.

Read the full report: Defense News.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Chinese Warships Circling Japan After Taiwan Remarks – CNN

 

Taiwan Will Not Let US Blow up TSMC if China Invades – TN

 

Taiwan Invasion ‘Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year’

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China Freezes Lending Rates, Weak Yuan Dashes Easing Hopes
China Freezes Lending Rates, Weak Yuan Dashes Easing Hopes
Indian Rupee Weakens as RBI Pulls Highest Value Currency Note
Indian Rupee Weakens as RBI Pulls Highest Value Currency Note
China Firms’ London, Zurich Listings Plans Under Threat
China Firms’ London, Zurich Listings Plans Under Threat
Nikkei Soars Again, Hang Seng Rallies on Tech Stocks Boost
Nikkei Soars Again, Hang Seng Rallies on Tech Stocks Boost
logo

China

Beijing Damns G7 Summit as an ‘Anti-China Workshop’
Beijing Damns G7 Summit as an ‘Anti-China Workshop’
Jim Pollard 22 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com