China’s Supersonic Drone Spotted at Anhui Base – Defense News

One of China’s WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drones has been spotted by new hangars at Lu’an airbase in China’s Anhui province, a US military magazine says

A satellite image obtained by a US magazine appears to show one of China’s WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drones beside new hangars at Lu’an airbase in China’s Anhui province that was identified in classified US documents leaked online recently by a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard arrested by US authorities last month.

The airbase is being upgraded and has a resurfaced 3,200-metre runway and 20 bomber-sized aircraft shelters, plus the two hangars and “munitions checkout facilities”, according to the report by Defense News, which said the WZ-8 drone is usually launched at high altitude from H-6M bombers and may be used for reconnaissance missions over South Korea and Taiwan “while flying at Mach 3 at an altitude of 100,000 feet”.

