Taiwan Will Not Let US Blow up TSMC if China Invades – TN

Taiwan’s defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng has rejected US suggestions that it should warn Beijing it will “blow up” the production facilities of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) – the world’s most advanced producer of computer chips – if China moves to take over the self-ruled island, which it regards as a renegade province, according to a report by Taiwan News.
Asked on Monday to comment on remarks by Congressman Seth Moulton, Chui said Taiwan would not tolerate the destruction of TSMC’s facilities, saying “anyone who wants to bomb any facility in Taiwan, regardless of whether it is meant for defensive purposes, has exceeded defence norms,” the report said, citing the local-language outlet Liberty Times.
Read the full report: Taiwan News.
