fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

Taiwan Will Not Let US Blow up TSMC if China Invades – TN

May 10, 2023

Defence minister Chiu Kuo-Cheng says Taiwan would not tolerate the destruction of TSMC’s facilities to deter an attack by China, as some US strategists have suggested


Defence minister says Taiwan would not tolerate destruction of TSMC's facilities to deter an attack by China, as some strategists suggest
Taiwan defence minister Chiu Kuo-Cheng (Reuters photo).

 

Taiwan’s defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng has rejected US suggestions that it should warn Beijing it will “blow up” the production facilities of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) – the world’s most advanced producer of computer chips – if China moves to take over the self-ruled island, which it regards as a renegade province, according to a report by Taiwan News.

Asked on Monday to comment on remarks by Congressman Seth Moulton, Chui said Taiwan would not tolerate the destruction of TSMC’s facilities, saying “anyone who wants to bomb any facility in Taiwan, regardless of whether it is meant for defensive purposes, has exceeded defence norms,” the report said, citing the local-language outlet Liberty Times.

Read the full report: Taiwan News.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Taiwan Invasion ‘Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year’

 

US Would ‘Destroy Taiwan Chip Factories if China Invaded’ – BI

 

Taiwan Defence Spending to Focus on ‘Total’ China Blockade

 

Taiwan ‘Should Destroy TSMC’ If China Invades: US Strategists

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Nikkei, Hang Seng, China Stocks Retreat on US Inflation Fears
Nikkei, Hang Seng, China Stocks Retreat on US Inflation Fears
CICC Capital Dumps Capvision Amid China Data Crackdown
CICC Capital Dumps Capvision Amid China Data Crackdown
China Car Sales Growth Slows as Price War Boost Wanes
China Car Sales Growth Slows as Price War Boost Wanes
China’s Lead Role in Euro Battery Sector After Green Shift
China’s Lead Role in Euro Battery Sector After Green Shift
logo

Semiconductors

Warren Buffett Says He Prefers Investing in Japan to Taiwan
Warren Buffett Says He Prefers Investing in Japan to Taiwan
Vishakha Saxena 07 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com