China’s Wanda in Deal With Investors to Avoid $4bn Repayment

In an agreement announced on Tuesday, Wanda Group has avoided having to repay $4.2bn to investors, who now control about 60% of its mall operating unit Zhuhai Wanda

Chinese property giant Dalian Wanda Group has done a deal to avoid having to repay more than $4 billion to investors.

The firm issued a statement on Tuesday saying it had reached an agreement with a group of investors.

Wanda was due to repay about 30 billion yuan (close to $4.2 billion) plus interest to a group of investors in its mall operating unit, Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group Company, before the end of this year if Zhuhai Wanda shares were not listed.

Under the new deal, the group of investors, including private equity investor PAG, has agreed to re-invest their money at the year-end deadline after Wanda pays back their original stakes, the statement said.

Under the arrangement, the group of investors will control about 60% of Zhuhai Wanda.

Dalian Wanda, controlled by its billionaire founder Wang Jianlin, will hold 40% as the single largest shareholder, the statement said.

The group of investors put about 38 billion yuan into Zhuhai Wanda in 2021, of which PAG contributed nearly half that sum – about 18 billion yuan, it said.

Zhuhai Wanda has been outperforming its business targets for three consecutive years since 2021, delivering about 12% annual after-tax revenue growth on average, the statement said.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

