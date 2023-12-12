fbpx

Type to search

China

China’s Wanda in Deal With Investors to Avoid $4bn Repayment

December 12, 2023

In an agreement announced on Tuesday, Wanda Group has avoided having to repay $4.2bn to investors, who now control about 60% of its mall operating unit Zhuhai Wanda


People walk near the head office of Dalian Wanda Group in Beijing (Reuters).

 

Chinese property giant Dalian Wanda Group has done a deal to avoid having to repay more than $4 billion to investors.

The firm issued a statement on Tuesday saying it had reached an agreement with a group of investors.

Wanda was due to repay about 30 billion yuan (close to $4.2 billion) plus interest to a group of investors in its mall operating unit, Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group Company, before the end of this year if Zhuhai Wanda shares were not listed.

 

ALSO SEE: US Starts Funding Awards to Ramp up Chip Production at Home

 

Under the new deal, the group of investors, including private equity investor PAG, has agreed to re-invest their money at the year-end deadline after Wanda pays back their original stakes, the statement said.

Under the arrangement, the group of investors will control about 60% of Zhuhai Wanda.

Dalian Wanda, controlled by its billionaire founder Wang Jianlin, will hold 40% as the single largest shareholder, the statement said.

The group of investors put about 38 billion yuan into Zhuhai Wanda in 2021, of which PAG contributed nearly half that sum – about 18 billion yuan, it said.

Zhuhai Wanda has been outperforming its business targets for three consecutive years since 2021, delivering about 12% annual after-tax revenue growth on average, the statement said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Dalian Wanda May be Next Property Giant to Fall

 

China’s Property Sector Will Remain Weak For Years: Goldman

 

Wanda withdraws from AMC board as it cuts foreign assets

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Hang Seng Rallies on Stimulus Hopes, BoJ Bets Lift Nikkei
Hang Seng Rallies on Stimulus Hopes, BoJ Bets Lift Nikkei
US Starts Funding Awards to Ramp up Chip Production at Home
US Starts Funding Awards to Ramp up Chip Production at Home
Xi’s Vietnam Visit Set to See Rail, Tech Cooperation Deals
Xi’s Vietnam Visit Set to See Rail, Tech Cooperation Deals
Huawei To Build First Euro Factory Despite EU Scrutiny
Huawei To Build First Euro Factory Despite EU Scrutiny
logo

China

China Firms Rush to Poach Nvidia Clients With AI Chip Offerings
China Firms Rush to Poach Nvidia Clients With AI Chip Offerings
Vishakha Saxena 11 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com