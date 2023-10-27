fbpx

China’s YMTC in Advanced AI Memory Chip Coup – SCMP

October 27, 2023

Industry analysts said the breakthrough by the country’s leading memory chip producer was a “surprise technology leap”


China chip industry illustration
YMTC was one of 35 Chinese entities hit by a US trade blacklist. File photo: Reuters.

 

Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), China’s leading memory chip producer, has made the “world’s most advanced” 3D NAND consumer device memory chip, according to a South China Morning Post report.

The breakthrough confirms that the manufacturer has continued to develop advanced technology despite being hampered by sanctions after it was put on the US Commerce Department’s Entity List, according to a report by the semiconductor analysis firm TechInights.

3D NAND memory is at the cutting edge of memory chip design and is a key component in high-performance computing, especially artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

