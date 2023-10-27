China’s YMTC in Advanced AI Memory Chip Coup – SCMP

Industry analysts said the breakthrough by the country’s leading memory chip producer was a “surprise technology leap”

Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), China’s leading memory chip producer, has made the “world’s most advanced” 3D NAND consumer device memory chip, according to a South China Morning Post report.

The breakthrough confirms that the manufacturer has continued to develop advanced technology despite being hampered by sanctions after it was put on the US Commerce Department’s Entity List, according to a report by the semiconductor analysis firm TechInights.

3D NAND memory is at the cutting edge of memory chip design and is a key component in high-performance computing, especially artificial intelligence and machine learning.

By Sean O’Meara

