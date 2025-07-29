fbpx

Type to search

Crypto

Hong Kong May Issue Stablecoin Licences in 2026, HKMA Says

July 29, 2025

City’s stablecoin bill is set to take effect on Friday. And the first handful of licences for stablecoin issuers could be granted early next year


hong kong
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority HKMA has reminded market participants to exercise "caution in their public communications", and to refrain from making statements that could be misinterpreted or create unrealistic expectations." Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

 

Financial authorities in Hong Kong are looking to issue licences for issuers of stablecoins in 2026 – not this year.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) told a media briefing on Tuesday the city’s stablecoin bill is set to take effect on Friday – August 1. And, the first batch of Hong Kong stablecoin issuer licences could be granted in early 2026.

The market had expected that the first batch of issuer licences might be issued this year, but Tuesday’s comments showed the city’s de facto central bank is taking a cautious stance.

 

ALSO SEE: India Now the Biggest Source of Smartphone Exports to the US

 

Darryl Chan, deputy chief executive of HKMA, emphasized that only “a handful” of licences will be granted for the first batch.

Investors have piled into crypto-related stocks in Hong Kong since the city passed a stablecoin bill in May to boost its status as a global digital asset hub.

 

Guotai Junan shares skyrocket

Shares of Guotai Junan International have surged 450% after the broker said it obtained regulatory approval in Hong Kong to offer cryptocurrencies trading services last month.

HKMA has been actively flagging risks around the growing frothiness of the market around stablecoins recently.

In a statement on Tuesday, HKMA reminded market participants “to exercise due caution in their public communications, as well as refrain from making statements that could be misinterpreted or create unrealistic expectations.”

It said that no stablecoin licence has been issued by the HKMA as of Tuesday.

HKMA suggested that interested institutions should apply for a licence before August 31 to receive feedback from the regulator.

Institutions that have so far spoken with the HKMA are mostly exploring stablecoins pegged to the Hong Kong dollar or the US dollar, Chan said.

He added that stablecoins backed by offshore yuan will still need to clearly specify cases for their use and the assets used as reserves.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Shanghai Regulator Reassessing Stance on Stablecoins, Crypto

Bitcoin Climbs to New Peak After US-China Tariff Truce

Hong Kong Gives Green Light for Four More Crypto Exchanges

Cambodian Scam Centres Straining Ties With States Near And Far

US Sanctions Karen Warlord, Cambodia ‘Money Laundering Group’

Cyber Scam Hubs Spread From Asia Like a Global Cancer: UN

810,000 Investors Have Lost Over $2 Billion on Trump Coin – NYT

SE Asia Crime Networks Rely on Telegram, Crypto, UN Says

N Korean Hackers Used Cambodian Firm to Launder Stolen Crypto

Scamming Compounds in SE Asia Stole $64 Billion in 2023: Report

Hong Kong Drawing Up Crypto Token Trading Shortlist

China’s Central Bank Says All Crypto Transactions Are Illegal

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

India Now the Biggest Source of Smartphone Exports to the US
India Now the Biggest Source of Smartphone Exports to the US
Chinese AI Firms, Chipmakers Form Alliance To Ditch Foreign Tech
Chinese AI Firms, Chipmakers Form Alliance To Ditch Foreign Tech
Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Ceasefire After 5 Days of Clashes
Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Ceasefire After 5 Days of Clashes
EU Strikes a Pricey Deal With Trump to Avert a Trade War
EU Strikes a Pricey Deal With Trump to Avert a Trade War
logo

Crypto

Shanghai Regulator Reassessing Stance on Stablecoins, Crypto
Shanghai Regulator Reassessing Stance on Stablecoins, Crypto
Jim Pollard 11 Jul 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com