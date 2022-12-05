fbpx

China’s Yuan Below 7 Per Dollar as Zero-Covid Eased – WSJ

December 5, 2022

China’s currency rose to its strongest level in two months – to below 7 per dollar – on Monday, on expectations the US Fed will cut its interest rate hikes, while Beijing eases its zero-Covid policy


China's yuan rose to its highest in two months on Monday
The Chinese currency has appreciated rapidly as talk of US rate hikes easing and a loosening of China's tough zero-Covid restrictions. File photo: AFP.

 

China’s currency rose to its strongest level in two months – with the offshore yuan rising 0.8% to below 7 per dollar – on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal, which said the greenback was trading around 6.95 by mid-afternoon in Hong Kong.

“It was the first time the yuan had gone below 7 against the US dollar since mid-September,” the report said, after the currency’s rapid appreciation, stemming from local government’s easing strict zero-Covid rules that have undermined the country’s economic growth and rising expectation that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.

 

Jim Pollard

