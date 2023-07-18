fbpx

Type to search

China

Chinese Minister, ‘Mistress’, Rocket Chiefs All Missing – A/Sentinel

July 18, 2023

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, a pretty TV reporter and the country’s rocket commanders have all disappeared, amid apparent investigation into their affairs


Foreign minister Qin Gang said the US should interfering in China's internal affairs and harming its security interests in a call on Wednesday to Blinken, who is due in Beijing on Sunday.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang speaks at a press conference in Beijing (Reuters).

 

The case of China’s missing foreign minister has taken a curious turn, with the suggestion that Qin Gang – as well as senior members of China’s strategic missile command – have been taken into custody for questioning, according to a report by Asia Sentinel, which noted that Beijing has not denied rumours of an affair between Qin and Fu Xiaotian, 40, seen here, who it described as a “high-powered and well-connected” Phoenix Television reporter, “who is suspected of being a double agent.”

Qin has not been seen for over three weeks, and his absence from the ASEAN summit and other formal meetings has sparked questions over his health, and queries this week from CNN, the New York Times and others. Both Qin and his alleged mistress are missing, the report said, along with Lieutenant General Li Yuchao, the commander of China’s rocket force, whose absence led to speculation he could also be facing an investigation, especially after a tweet on June 29 that claimed Li was taken from his office the previous day, and a further tweet saying Li’s son is studying in the US, and may have “betrayed the CCP’s military intelligence”.

Read the full report: Asia Sentinel.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

US Think Tank Chief Accused of Working For China – BBC

 

Pentagon Says Chinese Spy Balloon Drew a Blank – Guardian

 

China Has Been Spying From Cuba For Years, US Says

 

Chinese Hackers ‘Spying on Critical US Services, Guam’

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Chip Firms Meet US Officials on China as Lobby Warns On Curbs
Chip Firms Meet US Officials on China as Lobby Warns On Curbs
China Sees the Dawn of a New Era of Slower Growth
China Sees the Dawn of a New Era of Slower Growth
Hang Seng Slumps on China Growth Worries, Tech Lifts Nikkei
Hang Seng Slumps on China Growth Worries, Tech Lifts Nikkei
Indian Shares Soar to New Highs, Lifted by Reliance, HDFC
Indian Shares Soar to New Highs, Lifted by Reliance, HDFC
logo

China

China Wilts as Heatwave Hits Record 52C, Stressing Power Grid
China Wilts as Heatwave Hits Record 52C, Stressing Power Grid
Sean O'Meara 17 Jul 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com