US Think Tank Chief Accused of Working For China – BBC

The boss of a US think tank has been accused of being a Chinese agent, by brokering arms sales between customers in China, Libya, the UAE and Kenya, and lobbying a Washington official to advance Beijing’s interests, the BBC reported.
Gal Luft, the co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security which says it focuses on energy and US security, allegedly worked to help Chinese companies sell anti-tank launchers, grenade launchers and mortar rounds to Libya without a permit, and attempted to sell “aerial bombs and rockets” to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and “strike” drones to Kenya, the report went on.
- By Sean O’Meara
