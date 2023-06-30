fbpx

Type to search

China

Pentagon Says Chinese Spy Balloon Drew a Blank – Guardian

June 30, 2023

US spy chiefs say the Chinese balloon downed in February did not collect any information, after it was shot down and recovered from the Atlantic Ocean


US and Chinese officials are pondering a meeting to try to cool tensions stirred up by the spy balloons affair.
US Navy personnel pull remains of the Chinese spy balloon on board a vessel off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Feb 5, 2023. Image: DVIDS, Tyler Thompson.

 

The Chinese spy balloon that was tracked across the United States and was shot down over the Atlantic in February didn’t gather any intelligence, a Pentagon investigation has revealed according to the Guardian.

A Pentagon spokesman said the US “took steps to mitigate” intelligence collection by the balloon before it was downed off the coast of South Carolina after flying over several sensitive military installations.

Read the full story: The Guardian

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Chinese Spy Balloon Used US Tech to Gather Information: WSJ

AI Helps Uncover China Spy Balloon Campaign Evidence – BBC

China Spy Balloon Solar Panels Could Power Advanced Radar: WSJ

Chinese Spy Balloon Sent US Base Intel Back to Beijing: NBC

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Australian Corruption Probe Finds China Links to State MP
Australian Corruption Probe Finds China Links to State MP
Dutch Restrict Chip Exports Amid US Push to Tighten China Curbs
Dutch Restrict Chip Exports Amid US Push to Tighten China Curbs
Chinese Online Fashion Giant Shein Files For US IPO
Chinese Online Fashion Giant Shein Files For US IPO
Nikkei Slides as Boom Fades, Hang Seng Slips on China Worries
Nikkei Slides as Boom Fades, Hang Seng Slips on China Worries
logo

China

China’s Sinopec Starts First Green Hydrogen Plant in Xinjiang
China’s Sinopec Starts First Green Hydrogen Plant in Xinjiang
Jim Pollard 30 Jun 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com