Pentagon Says Chinese Spy Balloon Drew a Blank – Guardian

US spy chiefs say the Chinese balloon downed in February did not collect any information, after it was shot down and recovered from the Atlantic Ocean

The Chinese spy balloon that was tracked across the United States and was shot down over the Atlantic in February didn’t gather any intelligence, a Pentagon investigation has revealed according to the Guardian.

A Pentagon spokesman said the US “took steps to mitigate” intelligence collection by the balloon before it was downed off the coast of South Carolina after flying over several sensitive military installations.

By Sean O’Meara

