Chinese Smartphone Brands Lead Apple, Samsung in Africa – SCMP

Brands like Tecno, Infinix and iTel, which have never been sold in mainland China, accounted for 48% of the smartphone market in Africa in 2023

Chinese smartphones, made by firms that are hardly household names elsewhere, are dominating the Middle-East and African markets, eclipsing Samsung and Apple, the South China Morning Post reported.

Tecno, Infinix and iTel, all manufactured by Transsion, a Shenzhen-based company, are among Africa’s best-selling brands but have never been sold in mainland China, the story went on.

Tecno smartphone shipments grew by 77% year on year in the fourth quarter of last year, overtaking Samsung to lead the Middle East and Africa region for the first time, according to data, and together Tecno, Infinix and iTel accounted for 48% of the smartphone market in Africa in 2023.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

By Sean O’Meara

