Telcos

Chinese Smartphone Brands Lead Apple, Samsung in Africa – SCMP

March 4, 2024

Brands like Tecno, Infinix and iTel, which have never been sold in mainland China, accounted for 48% of the smartphone market in Africa in 2023


Samsung is losing out to Chinese brands like Tecno in Africa, new data has revealed. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese smartphones, made by firms that are hardly household names elsewhere, are dominating the Middle-East and African markets, eclipsing Samsung and Apple, the South China Morning Post reported.

Tecno, Infinix and iTel, all manufactured by Transsion, a Shenzhen-based company, are among Africa’s best-selling brands but have never been sold in mainland China, the story went on.

Tecno smartphone shipments grew by 77% year on year in the fourth quarter of last year, overtaking Samsung to lead the Middle East and Africa region for the first time, according to data, and together Tecno, Infinix and iTel accounted for 48% of the smartphone market in Africa in 2023.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

