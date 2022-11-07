fbpx

China’s Huawei Aims to Lead a 5G Boom in Africa – SCMP

November 7, 2022

After facing bans in the US and Europe, the Chinese tech giant is focusing on Africa, where analysts say countries are ignoring Western security warnings and putting their “own interests first”


"Africa will open the 5G era in 2023," Huawei’s northern Africa business president Benjamin Hou said. File photo: Reuters.

 

Huawei Technologies hosted an Africa 5G summit in Bangkok recently and pledged increased investment in the continent’s “digital transformation,” South China Morning Post reported, noting that after facing bans in the US and Europe, the Chinese tech giant is focusing on Africa, where analysts say some countries are ignoring Western security warnings and putting their “own interests first”.

“Africa will open the 5G era in 2023,” Huawei’s northern Africa business president Benjamin Hou said in the report, adding that the phone giant will scale up investment and deepen industry cooperation.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

