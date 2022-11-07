China’s Huawei Aims to Lead a 5G Boom in Africa – SCMP

After facing bans in the US and Europe, the Chinese tech giant is focusing on Africa, where analysts say countries are ignoring Western security warnings and putting their “own interests first”

Huawei Technologies hosted an Africa 5G summit in Bangkok recently and pledged increased investment in the continent’s “digital transformation,” South China Morning Post reported, noting that after facing bans in the US and Europe, the Chinese tech giant is focusing on Africa, where analysts say some countries are ignoring Western security warnings and putting their “own interests first”.

“Africa will open the 5G era in 2023,” Huawei’s northern Africa business president Benjamin Hou said in the report, adding that the phone giant will scale up investment and deepen industry cooperation.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.

Read more: