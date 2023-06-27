Chinese State Banks Selling Dollars to Slow Yuan Decline

The yuan has slid more than 4% against the dollar so far this year, while policymakers in Japan are also considering their options to fix the yen’s rapid and one-sided plunge

The US dollar’s protracted strength has been making things difficult for financial policymakers in China and Japan.

State banks in China – unencumbered by global pacts and commitments on market rates – have been selling dollars to slow the yuan’s decline. And the mid-point for daily trade has also been adjusted.

The next cab off the rank is Japan’s finance ministry, and top yen diplomat Masato Kanda is “not ruling out any” options to fix a rapid and one-sided plunge by the yen.

Both countries have not done much since mid-May as the dollar cruised higher, gaining 8%-10% against their currencies and for any number of reasons – the yields, the flailing Chinese economy and the health of banks.

But it’s time to get twitchy when the yuan is closing in on the 7.3-per-dollar levels last seen in November and, before that, in 2008.

Likewise, when the yen is around the 145-150 levels it tips the cost-benefit balance for Japan too. Japan’s yen has weakened against the dollar so far this year significantly more than its regional counterparts.

ALSO SEE:

Yuan down over 4% against the dollar

The yuan has slid more than 4% against the dollar so far this year.

And a factor that might be worrying Chinese authorities, analysts say, is that the yuan’s value against its major trading partners has fallen 2.16% this year, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.

Meanwhile, as we wait to see when Japan intervenes, it helps to remember Japan always goes for big.

Think September and October 2022, when it spent upwards of $60 billion as the yen fell to 32-year lows.

Those with short yen positions hoping to time a perfect trade need only look at the yen chart, and its 14 yen rally over 3 weeks for a tip.

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday: house prices in Britain and the ECB’s Sintra conference kicks off.

Reuters’ Vidya Ranganathan, with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: