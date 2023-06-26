fbpx

Type to search

Markets

Berkshire Shrinks BYD Stake Again With $86.3 Million Sale

June 26, 2023

The American investment company sold 2.53 million shares in the EV-maker and has now reduced its stake from 20.49% in August last year to 8.98%


Members of the press and the general public check out the Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, Britain, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo
Members of the press and the public check out the Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, UK, on April 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has again moved to downsize its holdings in BYD, China’s leading electric vehicle maker.

The American investment company offloaded 2.53 million Hong Kong-listed shares in BYD for HK$675.80 million ($86.3 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale on June 19 lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 8.98% from 9.21%, the filing to the Hong Kong exchange on Monday revealed.

 

Also on AF: Private Equity Deals at 4-Year Low, Hit by Rate Hikes, Slowdown

 

The US outfit has been relentlessly reducing its stake in the automaker over recent months, selling 4.235 million HK-listed shares for HK$1.09 billion ($138.9 million) back in February.

That sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 11.87% and was the second time in a week that Berkshire had shrunk its stake in the EV-maker.

The group has been offloading its shares in the rapidly expanding carmaker since late August last year. Berkshire’s stake in the company’s H shares was 20.49% at the time.

BYD was the world’s largest plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles maker in 2022, with a total of 1.86 million cars sold, growing faster than Tesla.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

BYD Launches New Brand Fang Cheng Bao, First SUV Out This Year

China Tensions a Factor in Berkshire TSMC Stake Sale: Buffett

China EV Leader BYD Posts Five-Fold Quarterly Profit Leap

Berkshire Hathaway Continues BYD Sale Offloading 1.1m Shares

Fund Urges Berkshire Hathaway to Replace Buffett as Chair

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Nio Cuts Prices, Ditches Free Battery Swapping as Sales Slump
Nio Cuts Prices, Ditches Free Battery Swapping as Sales Slump
BYD Launches New Brand Fang Cheng Bao, First SUV Out This Year
BYD Launches New Brand Fang Cheng Bao, First SUV Out This Year
Buffett Sells Entire TSMC Stake Over Taiwan Invasion Concerns
Buffett Sells Entire TSMC Stake Over Taiwan Invasion Concerns
Buffett Sold More BYD Shares Before Call For US-China Patch-Up
Buffett Sold More BYD Shares Before Call For US-China Patch-Up
logo

Markets

Yield Curve Call Sparks BOJ Policy Doubts as Yen Struggles
Yield Curve Call Sparks BOJ Policy Doubts as Yen Struggles
Sean O'Meara 26 Jun 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com