Chinese Suppliers Seek Partners to Make iPhones in India – ET

January 19, 2023

India gives green light for 14 Chinese manufacturers to form JVs with Indian firms to set up facilities that supply parts to Apple, to boost iPhone and electronics production


Chinese companies are searching for partners in India to set up JVs to bolster iPhone production there.
Customers check out iPhones at an Apple store in Shanghai. Production of the popular iPhones will soon be split between China and India. File photo by Reuters.

 

The Indian government has given preliminary approval for 14 Chinese companies to form joint ventures with Indian firms to set up facilities and supply parts to Apple, in a bid to boost iPhone and electronics manufacturing, according to a report by the Economic Times on Thursday, which cited unnamed local officials who said “it would be extremely difficult and time-consuming to develop a manufacturing ecosystem for Apple products in India” without the Chinese companies’ help.

The companies – which include Luxshare, Sunny Optical, Han’s Laser Technology, Yuto Packaging Technology, Strong, Salcomp and Boson – supply components to other smartphone and electronics brands as well, the report said, adding that full due diligence would be done to ensure Indian interests aren’t hurt and that final approvals would given for manufacturing to begin once JVs were formed with local companies; Chinese suppliers were scouting for partners and in talks with as many as 50 local companies, such as Tata Group, Lava International and TI India.

Read the full report: Economic Times.

In a separate report, 9to5Mac said half of all iPhones could be made in India by 2027.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

iPhone Maker Foxconn Set to Quadruple India Plant Workforce

 

Apple Asks Suppliers to Shift More Production to India – Nikkei

 

Apple iPhone Exports From India Set to Double Next Year – ST

 

China Firms to Make Apple Watch, MacBook in Vietnam – Nikkei

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

