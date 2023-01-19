Chinese Suppliers Seek Partners to Make iPhones in India – ET

India gives green light for 14 Chinese manufacturers to form JVs with Indian firms to set up facilities that supply parts to Apple, to boost iPhone and electronics production

The Indian government has given preliminary approval for 14 Chinese companies to form joint ventures with Indian firms to set up facilities and supply parts to Apple, in a bid to boost iPhone and electronics manufacturing, according to a report by the Economic Times on Thursday, which cited unnamed local officials who said “it would be extremely difficult and time-consuming to develop a manufacturing ecosystem for Apple products in India” without the Chinese companies’ help.

The companies – which include Luxshare, Sunny Optical, Han’s Laser Technology, Yuto Packaging Technology, Strong, Salcomp and Boson – supply components to other smartphone and electronics brands as well, the report said, adding that full due diligence would be done to ensure Indian interests aren’t hurt and that final approvals would given for manufacturing to begin once JVs were formed with local companies; Chinese suppliers were scouting for partners and in talks with as many as 50 local companies, such as Tata Group, Lava International and TI India.

In a separate report, 9to5Mac said half of all iPhones could be made in India by 2027.

