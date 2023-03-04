Chip Giant TSMC to Hire 6,000 Engineers in 2023

The world’s largest contract chipmaker is diversifying and has new plants planned in the US, Japan, and possibly in Germany.

Computer chip colossus – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) – said on Saturday it plans to hire more than 6,000 new staff this year.

It is seeking young engineers with associates, bachelor’s, masters’ or doctorate degrees in electrical engineering or software-related fields, in cities all across Taiwan, it said in a statement.

The average overall salary of a new engineer with a master’s degree is T$2 million ($65,578.07), the company added.

The company’s hiring drive comes despite a global downturn in the chip industry.

A decline in demand for electronics and high inventory levels following a shortage of some chips have led to a downturn for the semiconductor industry.

Since late 2022, a number of chip companies around the world have reined in investments.

Intel Corp recently announced that it would cut payments to mid-level staff and executives from 5% to 25%.

TSMC’s dominance in making some of the most advanced chips for high-end customers such as Apple has shielded it from downturn.

The company slightly reduced its annual capital expenditure for 2023 and predicts a first-quarter revenue drop, but has said it expects demand to pick up by the second half of this year.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

