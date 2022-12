The new plant in Dresden – TSMC’s first in Europe – will capitalise on booming demand from Germany’s car sector, Nikkei said

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is in talks with with key suppliers about setting up its first European base – in Germany, Nikkei Asia has reported.

The plant will be based in the city of Dresden to capitalise on surging demand from the region’s car sector, said the report, with construction set to begin as early as 2024.

