Climate Change Leaves Japan’s Iconic Mount Fuji Snowless – CNN

October 30, 2024

Japan recorded its hottest summer on record this year, with temperatures between June and August 1.76 degrees Celsius above normal


Climbers gather on the first day of the climbing season at Fuji Yoshidaguchi Trail (Yoshida Route) at the fifth station on the slopes of Mount Fuji, Japan
Climbers gather on the first day of the climbing season at Fuji Yoshidaguchi Trail (Yoshida Route) at the fifth station on the slopes of Mount Fuji, Japan. Photo: Reuters

 

For the first time in 130 years, no snowfall has been recorded so far on Japan’s landmark Mount Fuji — which usually sees its first snowcaps form as soon as October begins, according to a report by CNN.

Japan’s Kofu Local Meteorological Office, which issues annual announcements regarding snowfall on the mountain, said the lack of snow was because of high temperatures and rain in Japan, according to CNN. The report noted that Japan recorded its hottest summer on record this year, with temperatures between June and August 1.76 degrees Celsius above normal.

The continuing heat in Japan in October — a month when winter usually sets it — was made three times more likely because of climate change, the report said, citing Climate Central.

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Algae Strain Could Sequester Carbon From Oceans, Factories – WI

Emissions of World’s Super Rich ‘Drive Economic Losses, Deaths’

Funding Gap Hurts Climate Talks While World Faces 3.1C Warming

Climate Change Has Cost China $32 Billion in Just One Quarter

Climate Change ‘Fuelled’ Rain That Led to Fatal Indian Landslides

Tokyo University Scientists ‘Turn Carbon Dioxide Into Green Fuel’

Floods or Drought: Climate Change Worsens Global Water Woes

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

