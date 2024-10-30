Climate Change Leaves Japan’s Iconic Mount Fuji Snowless – CNN

For the first time in 130 years, no snowfall has been recorded so far on Japan’s landmark Mount Fuji — which usually sees its first snowcaps form as soon as October begins, according to a report by CNN.
Japan’s Kofu Local Meteorological Office, which issues annual announcements regarding snowfall on the mountain, said the lack of snow was because of high temperatures and rain in Japan, according to CNN. The report noted that Japan recorded its hottest summer on record this year, with temperatures between June and August 1.76 degrees Celsius above normal.
The continuing heat in Japan in October — a month when winter usually sets it — was made three times more likely because of climate change, the report said, citing Climate Central.
- Vishakha Saxena
