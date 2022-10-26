Covid Hits Beijing’s Universal Resort, Wuhan and Guangzhou

Chinese authorities on Wednesday locked down parts of two large cities – Wuhan and Guangzhou – in further Covid prevention measures, which also forced the closure of the Universal Beijing Resort amusement park.

Cases have been rising in China, even in the capital Beijing, which has some of the country’s strictest Covid barriers, despite its tough zero-Covid policy.

Beijing, where the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress was just held, has seen infections rise after the national Golden Week holidays at the beginning of this month.

For Tuesday October 25, the city reported 19 symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic infection, while the country as a whole reported a total of 1,407 new cases, the highest count in 12 days.

The Universal theme park did not indicate when it would reopen but said it would refund or reschedule tickets.

“We will continue to assess the impact on operations and strive to resume operations as soon as possible,” it said on the Weibo social media platform.

The theme park is 30% owned by Comcast Corp’s Universal Parks & Resorts and 70% by state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment.

