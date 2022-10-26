China’s Yuan Slips Again, But State Banks Limit Losses

The onshore yuan opened at 7.2949 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2885 at midday, 233 pips or 0.32% weaker than the previous late session close

China‘s state banks were active in onshore and offshore markets late on Tuesday trying to prop up the weakening yuan, but traders said their efforts failed to stop a further slide against the dollar on Wednesday.

However, market sources said the pace of the currency’s decline slowed after state-owned banks were spotted selling the greenback in the previous session to stabilise the market.

The sources said it was unusual for China‘s big banks to be active in onshore trades during London or New York trading hours, noting they typically deal in the offshore yuan and used it to steer the onshore counterpart.

“Despite the selling pressure from the state banks and a retreat in the dollar in global markets, it remains hard for the yuan to have a turnaround,” a trader at a Chinese bank said.

A stronger dollar, which is being fuelled by aggressive US Federal Reserve tightening, and worries over the ailing Chinese economy have pressured the yuan this year.

The onshore yuan has lost about 13% against the dollar so far this year and looks set for its biggest annual drop since 1994, when China unified markets and official rates.

China‘s third-quarter economic growth was faster than expected, helped by a raft of government support measures. But its strict zero-Covid stance, a prolonged property crisis, and weak consumer demand are clouding the outlook.

Prior to the market opening on Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1638 per dollar, 30 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1668.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.2949 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2885 at midday, 233 pips or 0.32% weaker than the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart traded at 7.3072 per dollar around midday.

Some traders said the state bank actions also narrowed the gap between onshore and offshore yuan, which trades more freely to reflect market expectations. It stood at 187 pips at noon, down from a high of 628 pips seen on Monday.

“We reckon that PBOC would not desire for USD/CNH-USD/CNY to widen too drastically as that would probably see the USD/CNY hit the top of the band more frequently which would force PBOC to intervene to retain integrity of the band,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Wednesday’s official guidance, which limits the onshore yuan to trade in a narrow range of 2% around that level, kept the daily range from 7.0205 to 7.3071.

“The PBOC still has the ability to defend the yuan if they choose to, especially if the CFETS Index continues to weaken towards the bottom end of the trading range,” Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ, said.

The CFETS index, a gauge that measures the yuan’s value against a currency basket of China‘s trading partners, fell to a new five-month low of 100.19 on Wednesday and has lost 2.2% year-to-date, according to a calculation based on official data.

Separately, markets will closely monitor the Fed’s rate decision and its policy outlook next week, as the prospects could affect the dollar and other major currencies, traders said.

Market watchers predict another 75 basis point rate increase next Wednesday, but signs of economic weakness in the United States are fanning speculation it may opt for smaller hikes from December.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

