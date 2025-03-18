fbpx

‘Crash in Sentiment’ Spurs Plunge in Investment in US Equities

March 18, 2025

Survey finds one of the biggest-ever drops in exposure to US equities, amid concerns on stagflation, trade wars and the end of US exceptionalism


A passerby walks past an electric monitor displaying various countries' stock price index outside a bank in Tokyo, Japan, on March 22, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Investment in US stocks has plunged this month amid rising fears about weakening economic growth in the United States and globally, a new survey has found.

A survey of investors by Bank of America’s Global Research division said March has seen a “bull crash” in sentiment – one of the biggest-ever drops in exposure to US equities, because of concerns over stagflation, trade wars and the end of US exceptionalism.

The allocation to US stocks by fund managers has dropped to its lowest since June 2023. Nearly half of the respondents (44%) expected global growth to get worse, it said.

 

Global investors raised their allocation to cash to 4.1% from 3.5%, ending a “sell signal” triggered in December, with the speed of the downturn in sentiment being “consistent with the end of equity correction,” BofA said on Tuesday.

Global growth expectations saw the second biggest drop on record, but, at the same time, allocation to euro zone stocks was the highest since July 2021, with banks becoming the world’s favourite sector, according to the survey.

The survey included 171 participants with $426 billion of assets under management, Reuters said.

Morgan Stanley chief investment officer Mike Wilson told clients on Sunday that “a tradable rally” was still possible. But he did not see a sustainable rally to new record highs “until the numerous growth headwinds are reversed” or the Fed resumes interest rate cuts.

Uncertainty around President Trump’s tariff policies and the artificial intelligence boom have been key factors in the downturn in sentiment, analysts say.

 

  • Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

 

NOTE: The headline on this report was amended on March 18, 2025.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

