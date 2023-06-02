fbpx

Type to search

Crypto

Elon Musk Accused of Dogecoin Insider Trading by Investors

June 2, 2023

A class action accuses Musk of deliberately driving up Dogecoin’s price by more than 36,000% over two years and then letting it crash


SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles
Musk is the world's second-richest person according to Forbes magazine.

 

Tesla owner Elon Musk has been accused of insider trading by manipulating the cryptocurrency Dogecoin and costing investors billions of dollars.

In a Wednesday proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, investors said Musk used Twitter posts, paid online influencers, his 2021 appearance on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ and other “publicity stunts” to trade profitably at their expense through several Dogecoin wallets that he or Tesla controls.

Investors said this included when Musk sold about $124 million of Dogecoin in April after he replaced Twitter’s blue bird logo with Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog logo, leading to a 30% jump in Dogecoin’s price.

A “deliberate course of carnival barking, market manipulation and insider trading” enabled Musk to defraud investors, promote himself and his companies, the filing said.

 

Also on AF: Hang Seng Surges, Nikkei Advances on US Debt Breakthrough

 

Musk bought Twitter last October. He also runs SpaceX, a rocket and spacecraft manufacturer, as well as Tesla, which makes electric cars.

Investors have accused Musk, the world’s second-richest person according to Forbes magazine, of deliberately driving up Dogecoin’s price more than 36,000% over two years and then letting it crash.

They included their latest accusations in a proposed third amended complaint, in a lawsuit that began last June.

Musk and Tesla had in March sought a dismissal of the second amended complaint, calling it a “fanciful work of fiction,” and on May 26 said another amendment was unjustified.

In a Wednesday order, US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said he would “likely” allow the third amended complaint, saying the defendants would not likely be prejudiced.

Hellerstein also granted the investors’ request to dismiss the nonprofit Dogecoin Foundation as a defendant. Its lawyer Seth Levine called the dismissal “the appropriate result”.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Musk Sued for $258bn Over Dogecoin ‘Pyramid Scheme’

China Gives Elon Musk a Superstar Welcome, High-Level Access

Musk Criticises Binance Over Dogecoin Withdrawals

Bankrupt FTX Recovers $7.3bn Assets, May Restart in 2024

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Asia Rocked by More Record Heat in May as Climate Woes Rise
Asia Rocked by More Record Heat in May as Climate Woes Rise
Hang Seng Surges, Nikkei Advances on US Debt Breakthrough
Hang Seng Surges, Nikkei Advances on US Debt Breakthrough
China, India Imports of Russian Oil Surge to Record Highs
China, India Imports of Russian Oil Surge to Record Highs
Indonesia's Mining, EV Battery Plans Get $9 Billion Boost
Indonesia's Mining, EV Battery Plans Get $9 Billion Boost
logo

Crypto

Global Watchdog Unveils Regulatory System For Crypto Sector
Global Watchdog Unveils Regulatory System For Crypto Sector
Jim Pollard 23 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com