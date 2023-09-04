fbpx

Espionage Fears Over Chinese ‘Tourists’ at US Bases – WSJ

September 4, 2023

US officials from various agencies say Chinese intruders without proper authorization have been found at multiple US bases and sensitive sites in recent years, according to a new report


US officials are concerned about possible espionage after 100 Chinese nationals were found near military bases or sensitive sites in recent years, a report said on Sunday.
Some of the incidents occurred in rural areas where there is little tourism typically involving Chinese nationals, who were pressed into service and required to report back to the Chinese government, officials said. File photo: Reuters.

 

Chinese intruders – some posing as tourists – have accessed military bases and sensitive sites in the US as many as 100 times in recent years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The Defense Department, FBI and other agencies held a review last year to try to limit such incidents, WSJ report said, citing US officials who described the incidents as potential espionage threats.

The visitors were seen as “gate-crashers” because of attempts to get into US bases without proper authorization, it said.

 

Visitors found at missile range, rocket launch site

The people ranged from Chinese nationals found crossing into a US missile range in New Mexico to scuba divers swimming in murky waters near a US government rocket launch site in Florida, the report said.

The incidents that occurred in rural areas where there is little tourism typically involved Chinese nationals who were pressed into service and required to report back to the Chinese government, the report added, citing officials familiar with the practice.

The US Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the WSJ report.

The reported incidents come at a time when Washington and Beijing are taking tentative steps to soothe tensions that spiked after a suspected Chinese high-altitude spy balloon crossed the United States before the US military shot it down off the east coast in February.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Pentagon Says Chinese Spy Balloon Drew a Blank – Guardian

 

Chinese Spy Balloon Sent US Base Intel Back to Beijing: NBC

 

China’s Low-Earth Satellites Push in Starlink Catch-Up Bid

 

China Has Big Lead in Critical Emerging Technologies: Study

 

China to Build Antarctica Ground Stations for Ocean Satellites

 

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

