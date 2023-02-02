China to Build Antarctica Ground Stations for Ocean Satellites

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Group is to build the $6.53 million stations amid rising concerns over Beijing’s satellite network

China is to build control stations on Antarctica to back its network of ocean-monitoring satellites, state media said on Thursday.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Group Co is to build the stations at the Zhongshan research base, one of two permanent Chinese research stations on Antarctica, after winning the tender with its 43.95 million yuan ($6.53 million) bid, state-controlled China Space News reported.

China’s global network of stations to support a growing number of satellites and outer space ambitions has, though, drawn concern from some nations that it could be used for espionage.

In 2020, Sweden’s state-owned space company, which had provided ground stations that helped fly Chinese spacecraft and transmit data, declined to renew contracts with China or accept new Chinese business due to geopolitical “changes”.

Also on AF: US Backers Like Intel, Qualcomm ‘Poured Billions’ Into China AI

No technical details of the project were given in the report, though China Space News published two accompanying illustrations of an artist’s rendering that shows four ground stations at Zhongshan, located by Prydz Bay in East Antarctica, south of the Indian Ocean.

The project was part of broader initiatives aimed at building China’s marine economy and turning China into a marine power, according to China Space News.

A Chinese-built ground station in Argentina’s Patagonia has stirred concerns about its purpose despite China’s assurance that the station’s goal is peaceful space observation and spacecraft missions.

Last year, the docking of a Chinese military survey ship, which analysts say monitors launches of satellites, rockets and missiles, at Sri Lanka’s Chinese-built port of Hambantota drew loud opposition from neighbouring India concerned about potential spying.

China, one of only three countries to put a man in space after the Soviet Union and United States, launched the last of three modules of its space station in October, making it just the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Japan’s ispace Launches First Commercial Moon Lander

China’s Space Advances a Risk to Most US Assets: Official

China Astronauts Dock at Space Station For First Crew Switch

Spain Closes Airspace as China Rocket Debris Plunges to Earth