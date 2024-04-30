EU Warned 50% Tariffs Needed to Curb China EV Imports – FT

The European Commission is expected to impose duties in the 15-30% range when it concludes its Chinese EVs anti-subsidy probe

The EU has been warned it will need to impose weighty tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles if it is serious about attempting to stem their flow into the bloc, the Financial Times reported.

Researchers at the Rhodium Group say any punitive action is likely to be too weak to deter Chinese carmakers, the story went on, with Brussels’s anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs expected to conclude within weeks.

“Duties in the 40-50% range – arguably even higher for vertically integrated manufacturers like BYD – would probably be necessary to make the European market unattractive for Chinese EV exporters,” the Rhodium report cautioned.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

By Sean O’Meara

