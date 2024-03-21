fbpx

Type to search

China

Xinjiang Exports to Europe Jumped Over 200% This Year – SCMP

March 21, 2024

Xinjiang shipped goods worth $312 million to Europe with lithium-ion batteries among the region’s key exports to the bloc


Employees work on assembling vehicles at a plant of SAIC Volkswagen in Urumqi, Xinjiang
Employees work on assembling vehicles at a plant of SAIC Volkswagen in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. Photo: Reuters

 

Exports from China’s Xinjiang to Europe jumped by a bumper 217.8% in the first two months of the year, according to the South China Morning Post, despite increasing scrutiny on the region over alleged human rights abuses.

Xinjiang shipped goods worth $312 million to Europe between January and February, up from $98 million in the same period a year earlier, the SCMP said, citing calculations based on trade data released on Wednesday. Lithium-ion batteries were among Xinjiang’s key exports to Europe.

Europe — along with key ally the United States — has stepped up scrutiny of incoming shipments from Xinjiang, following increasing reports from rights activists of minority Uyghur communities being forced to work in the region. China has denied those allegations.

Meanwhile, both the EU and US are now taking the legal route to crackdown on forced labour in their supply chains. Earlier this month, European countries agreed to implement a law that requires firms in the region to ensure forced labour is not used in their supply chains.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs ‘Hurting EU Businesses in China’

China Sanctions US Firm Over Xinjiang-Related Investigations

Tesla Criticised Over Showroom in China’s Xinjiang Region

Volkswagen’s China Troubles Worsen Amid New Forced Labour Claim

German Firms May Exit Xinjiang, China Hopes They Don’t

Senior Auditors Wary on Review of VW Plant in China’s Xinjiang

US Checking EV Battery Imports Over China Forced Labour Fears

Xinjiang Rules: $640m of SE Asian Exports Held up at US Ports

China’s Surging Exports Tipped to Spur Global Backlash – NYT

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs 'Hurting EU Businesses in China'
Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs 'Hurting EU Businesses in China'
China Ups IPO Rules to Protect Investors With 'Teeth And Horns'
China Ups IPO Rules to Protect Investors With 'Teeth And Horns'
China Wants Youth to 'Work in Factories' as 12m Graduates Loom
China Wants Youth to 'Work in Factories' as 12m Graduates Loom
India in $100 billion Investment Deal With Europe Trade Group
India in $100 billion Investment Deal With Europe Trade Group
logo

China

Scientists Fear Record Ocean Heat Is Changing Earth’s Systems
Scientists Fear Record Ocean Heat Is Changing Earth’s Systems
Jim Pollard 21 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com