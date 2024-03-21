Xinjiang Exports to Europe Jumped Over 200% This Year – SCMP

Xinjiang shipped goods worth $312 million to Europe with lithium-ion batteries among the region’s key exports to the bloc

Exports from China’s Xinjiang to Europe jumped by a bumper 217.8% in the first two months of the year, according to the South China Morning Post, despite increasing scrutiny on the region over alleged human rights abuses.

Xinjiang shipped goods worth $312 million to Europe between January and February, up from $98 million in the same period a year earlier, the SCMP said, citing calculations based on trade data released on Wednesday. Lithium-ion batteries were among Xinjiang’s key exports to Europe.

Europe — along with key ally the United States — has stepped up scrutiny of incoming shipments from Xinjiang, following increasing reports from rights activists of minority Uyghur communities being forced to work in the region. China has denied those allegations.

Meanwhile, both the EU and US are now taking the legal route to crackdown on forced labour in their supply chains. Earlier this month, European countries agreed to implement a law that requires firms in the region to ensure forced labour is not used in their supply chains.

Vishakha Saxena

